How much is Jim Harbaugh's payout after National Championship win? Exploring Michigan HC's contract

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is about to lead his team into their first national championship game since 1997 when the Wolverines face the Washington Huskies tonight.

We already know that if the Wolverines were to win the National Championship, the University of Michigan would not receive any financial payout from the NCAA.

However, if Harbaugh leads his team to victory tonight, he will earn some money from the university. But how much?

What is Jim Harbaugh's bonus for winning the National Championship?

It has been reported in the US Sun, that Jim Harbaugh will bag an extra $1 million if the Wolverines win the National Championship tonight.

This is to go alongside the extra $2 million that Harbaugh has already earned after the Wolverines won both the Big Ten East division and then the Big Ten Championship game.

This would mean that if the Wolverines became national champions, Harbaugh would have earned an additional $3 million on top of his original contract.

Jim Harbaugh's Contract

Harbaugh is nearing the end of his current contract with the Wolverines, with it being rumored that he may leave the program after the national championship to pursue a coaching role in the NFL.

Harbaugh is currently on $7.63 million per year. After his additional $2 million earned from winning the Big Ten, and a potential $1 million coming his way if the Wolverines win tonight, Harbaugh would have earned $10.63 million this year.

However, if Harbaugh decides to stay with the Wolverines and accept a new contract, Harbaugh would be earning a base salary of $12.5 million a year, more money than he will make this season, even with a national championship win.

Do Coaches normally get extra money for winning the National Championship?

Harbaugh is not the only coach who was able to earn more money due to winning or appearing in a national championship game.

The head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart, earned $250,000 for making the national championship game in 2022 and earned an extra $200,000 for winning the National Championship.

In that same year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban earned an extra $200,000 for making the national championship game.

Both of these coaches are in charge of strong programs that have a history of winning. But their bonuses are completely dwarfed by what Jim Harbaugh has earned this year.