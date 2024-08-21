How much money did Alabama GM Courtney Morgan lose with $825k deal? Breaking down his new contract with Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide was able to retain one of the top people associated with the program in general manager Courtney Morgan. This was despite him being wanted by some big-time programs.

It is being reported by Richard Johnson of CBS Sports that the USC Trojans were interested in having him join their program and offered him a substantial raise.

It has also been reported that the Trojans offered Morgan more than $1 million annually to join the program. With his current contract with Alabama netting him $825,000, this is at least a $175,000 financial hit per year that Morgan has chosen to take to stay with the Roll Tide.

While it could be more, those are the figures that are available in the public domain as of this writing.

What does Courtney Morgan's contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide look like?

Courtney Morgan agreed to a brand new contract that was able to set a new precedent for front-office employees in college sports. He agreed to a three-year, $2.475 million contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to ESPN staff writer Eli Lederman.

This contract sets a precedent as he was signed to an annual base salary of $500,000 back in February, but saw that number jump up. It proves that the Alabama Crimson Tide is invested in him as he came from the Washington Huskies, alongside coach Kalen DeBoer.

A massive reason for Morgan's contract being so massive, compared to the rest of the industry, is his excellent recruiting ability. The Alabama Crimson Tide ranks second in the nation in their Class of 2025 recruiting, according to ESPN.

To compare where this contract stands out compared to others, Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard signed a two-year, $800,000 deal during the summer.

This is going to significantly affect the top of the market for collegiate general managers, which is not surprising as the players have also seen their contract value increase. Having the University of Southern California interested in him really created a reason for the Alabama Crimson Tide to flex their financial muscles.

