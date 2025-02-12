How much did Oklahoma RB coach DeMarco Murray make this year? A look at potential PSU coach's salary

Oklahoma Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray could soon be leaving the school to take the same job at Penn State. Murray played college football at Oklahoma and played in the NFL from 2011 until 2017.

After retiring from the NFL, Murray began his coaching career in 2019 as the running backs coach at Arizona. He has been Oklahoma's RB coach since 2020 and is one of the highest-paid running back coaches in college.

According to college football reporter George Stoia, Murray got a $225,000 raise last season when Ohio State tried to hire Murray. That raise brought his salary up to $800,000.

Despite Murray playing college football at Oklahoma and being one of the highest-paid running back coaches, he's been linked to a job at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have been bolstering its coaching staff, and James Franklin has zeroed in on Murray.

With Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen returning, Penn State can form one of the best running back rooms in the country.

DeMarco Murray knew he'd get into coaching

DeMarco Murray was a star player in college football and the NFL.

Murray made over $25 million in his NFL career, but despite that, instead of just enjoying retirement, he got right into coaching.

When Murray was hired by Arizona in 2019, he said coaching was something he always wanted to do.

"I've always known I've wanted to get into coaching," Murray said in 2019, via KGUN9. ... "It's all about the kids, and being able to work with them on a daily basis. I'm letting them know that football is why you are here, but academically, that's key. That's more important than running touchdowns."

Murray was the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and he led Oklahoma to three Big 12 championships during his playing career, rushing for 3,685 career yards and 65 touchdowns.

Murray finished his NFL career rushing for 7,714 yards and 49 touchdowns while adding 2,165 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

