How much is the Pac-12's current media deal worth and when does it expire? Latest on the media rights negotiations following ESPN's waning interest

The Pac-12 is in a tough position as they face the potential of conference realignment and losing their Power Five status. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are already planning to leave the conference and as many as six other schools have begun discussions with other conferences.

A driving factor of such conference realignment has been television revenue. In the Pac-12's case, the conference has had a difficult time securing a long-term media deal with a network. Take a look at the conference's current media deal and what could come next.

How much is the Pac-12's current media deal worth and when does it expire?

The Pacific-12 conference currently has 12-year deals with both ESPN and Fox Sports that reportedly combine to bring in $250 million per year. Both deals are set to expire on July 1, 2024, leaving the conference's broadcast future up in the air. According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, a $300 million deal may be necessary to keep schools from leaving the conference.

Dodd stated:

"It has been assumed that an approximate $300 million rights deal might be needed to keep some Pac-12 schools from jumping to the Big 12."

Dodd further reported that ESPN has no interest in renewing its deal, stating:

"It appears @espn is out as a @pac12 primary rightsholder. While that was an industry assumption for a while, it takes the No. 1 sports rights leader off the table at a critical time."

What could come next for the conference?

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Pac-12 schools are financially trailing other Power Five conferences:

"Total amount distributed by each Power 5 conference PER SCHOOL in 2021-22 fiscal year via @usatodaysports: Big Ten $58.8 million SEC $49.9 million Big 12 $42-$44.9 million ACC $37.9-$41.3 million Pac-12 $37 million"

The lack of a long-term media deal further complicates matters for the conference. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans, the conference's two biggest programs will leave for the Big Ten on July 1, 2024.

With the Pac-12's media rights deals set to expire on the same day, they will have to negotiate a new deal without the Los Angeles market.

USC v UCLA

Furthermore, there is pressure to reach a deal, and fast, as six of the remaining 10 schools are considering leaving the conference as well. The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are additional targets of the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes are all reportedly in contact with the Big 12 conference. If the Pac-12 is unable to find a network partner, it could lose its Power Five status.

