How much did UCLA pay Nico Iamaleava? Closer look at former Tennessee QB's NIL contract

Nico Iamaleave took the Tennessee Volunteers deep into the college football playoffs last season and had a promising future with the program going into 2025. However, in the last couple of weeks, things changed for the worse.

Ad

Negotiations for a new contract reportedly worth $4 million fell through as Iamaleava decided to enter the transfer portal, leaving behind a healthy $2.5 million compensation. The UCLA Bruins went ahead and signed him for the 2025 season. But how much did they have to pay?

According to Front Office Sports, the deal is rumored to be in the range of $1.5 million, which is $1 million less than what he was getting paid had he stayed behind with Tennessee.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only that, Iamaleava's salary will be further cut down due to taxes in California and would be missing the benefits of the nonexistent income tax of Tennessee.

Nico Iamaleava's transfer to UCLA now official

On April 12, Nico Iamaleave mutually parted ways with the Vols as he entered the spring transfer with a "Do not contact" designation, which means he already knew where he was heading next.

Ad

This was soon followed by sources from ESPN suggesting he will wind up at UCLA. On Monday, the Bruins made it official, taking to X and sharing a graphic of Iamaleava in the backdrop of California's sunny vibes.

"Nico is officially a Bruin! Welcome to Westwood, @nico_iamaleava8!" the Bruins wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the transfer, Nico Iamaleave released a statement of his own on Instagram, biding farewell to Knoxville.

"To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there," he wrote. "I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers.

Ad

"I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT."

Ad

In a retrospective move, the Bruins lost their Appalachian State transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar to Tennessee. So, basically, both programs are swapping quarterbacks, with Nico taking a $1 million hit on his pay.

But there's one upside to him joining UCLA. His brother, Madden Iamaleava, is also reportedly getting transferred to UCLA from Arkansas. Nico could serve as a mentor to his brother, who was a three-star recruit quarterback out of high school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.