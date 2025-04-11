"How often do we hear that in college athletics?": Reporter taken aback by Arch Manning's humility

Arch Manning is slated to become the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 season. After two seasons playing behind Quinn Ewers, he will get the opportunity to be a starter at the college level. It has been a long road for Manning, and fans are excited to see if he can live up to high expectations.
After Manning's first spring media availability, reporter Anne-Parker Coleman posted a video on X on Thursday. In the video, she talked about Manning's humility when asked if it was hard for him to be a backup for the past two seasons behind Ewers.
"So, talked to this football player today named Arch Manning, maybe you've heard of him," she said. "He is now QB 1 at the University of Texas, and you're going to see a lot about him today on Twitter because we had our first media availability with him, but the one thing you need to know is just one simple thing that he said. Somebody asked him about waiting his turn. He's been the backup the past two years.
With a name like Manning, he could easily go anywhere and get paid very well to be QB 1 from the very start. And it was so simple for him. He just said, 'I wanted to be QB at the University of Texas. Yeah, the waiting was tough, but it was worth the wait.' How often do we hear that now in college athletics? We never do."
Coleman went on to say that Manning's mindset is what she would want from a starting QB.
"That is the kind of mindset I want from my starting QB," she said. "Arch Manning is more than ready to step into what he's going to step into this coming fall."
Arch Manning is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites ahead of the 2025 college football season
Arch Manning has only started two seasons in his college football career. He started two games early in the 2024 season when Quinn Ewers went down with an injury. However, he has had very few appearances other than those two games.
Despite his limited college experience, Manning is one of the early favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. According to FanDuel, he is tied with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier as the co-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with +800 odds. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to expectations in the fall.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.