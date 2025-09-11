"How is he still in college" "401K will be super nice in 30 years": CFB fans react to Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner's viral LinkedIn update 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner started his career in South Bend, where he played for two seasons before entering the transfer portal and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, following offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa.Last year, Buchner left Alabama and rejoined the Fighting Irish as a walk-on, although he transitioned to running back to receive more playing time under coach Marcus Freeman. On Tuesday, Buchner posted an update on LinkedIn, revealing that he had snagged a lucrative position with the investment firm Goldman Sachs:&quot;I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Incoming Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman Sachs!&quot;College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Buchner's off-field career progression.&quot;Most college QBs don’t make it to the league, and backhandedly throwing shade at him for getting what is probably a better job than you have is lame,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Goldman is a well-respected company. Investment banking is great money for sure but 80-90 hour weeks, so it can be rough for work life balance. 401K will be super nice in 30 years tho. Good for him. Most college players won’t make it to the NFL and have to get regular jobs,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Don’t underestimate his potential to see time at QB this season/post season … One injury and one transfer and he is next up,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were in awe at Buchner's long-winding career.&quot;How is he still in college!?!?!?&quot; One fan tweeted.&quot;Don't forget, also Notre Dame Lacrosse player after going to like 3 other places,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;I'm a Tyler Buchner og fan, but a banker??&quot; One fan tweeted.Tyler Buchner's role at Notre DameAfter a year in Tuscaloosa playing for the Crimson Tide, Tyler Buchner returned to South Bend, where he had run the football once as a running back before transitioning back to the quarterback room.During a news conference before the Fighting Irish played the Miami Hurricanes, Marcus Freeman revealed Buchner's important role as an upperclassman mentoring the younger QBs on the roster.“He’s (Buchner) been itching to get back to that unit,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;If you watch some of the wide receiver individual drills last year, he was throwing the ball. When Steve Angeli decided to leave, we felt like we wanted a little bit of experience to go into that room. His job is ultimately to make the room better, right? Make the room better and get better yourself.&quot;I see him doing that. He’s helping Blake Herbert, being a young freshman, working with Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr, in terms of through his experience, but also becoming a better player himself. I’m glad to have him back in there.”In his four-year college football career, Tyler Buchner has passed for 1,033 yards on 55.1% completion, resulting in six touchdowns and eight interceptions, while adding 483 rushing yards on 86 carries, resulting in eight touchdowns.