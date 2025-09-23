"How tf he get fired before Billy Napier," "But he’s a man? He’s 40!": Fans in shambles as Oklahoma State fires Mike Gundy after 21 years of coaching

Oklahoma State fired football coach Mike Gundy, reports claimed on Tuesday. The Cowboys decided to part ways with the coach after 21 years, following a 1-2 start to the 2025 season.

When fans found out that Oklahoma State fired Gundy, they had some wild reactions.

"How tf he get fired before Billy," one tweeted while referencing Florida coach Billy Napier.

Mr.Nobody @HiMyNameis0722 @On3sports @clowfb How tf he get fired before Billy

"But he’s a man? He’s 40!" another added in reference to Gundy's infamous news conference rant.

"Wrong Mike smh," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Gundy did too much for that organization for him to be fired mid-season... they did him dirty," one wrote.

"Gundy's off the bus now," another added.

"Billy Napier remains employed," a user tweeted.

Gundy's Cowboys finished with a dismal 3-9 record last season. It was the first time in 19 years that Oklahoma State posted a losing season.

The Cowboys began their 2025 season with a 27-7 win over UT Martin. However, they suffered a crushing 69-3 loss to No. 6 Oregon in Week 2. Gundy's final game in charge of Oklahoma State was a 19-12 loss to Tulsa on Friday.

Per reports, Gundy was set to earn $6.75 million in 2025. However, he will be owed a $15 million buyout by Oklahoma State.

A look at Mike Gundy's coaching record at Oklahoma State

Former Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy - Source: Getty

Oklahoma State hired Mike Gundy in January 2005. He posted a 170-90 overall record with the program, including a 102-72 record against Big 12 opponents.

Gundy led the Cowboys to the Big 12 South Division title in 2010. He also led the team to the Big 12 championship in 2011.

Gundy was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year thirce, in 2010, 2021 and 2023. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

It's unclear who will replace Gundy as the new Oklahoma State coach. The Cowboys will face Baylor (2-2) on Saturday.

