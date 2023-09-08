How to watch Ball State vs Georgia game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

2022 National Champions Georgia Bulldogs will be up against the Ball State Cardinals in week 2 of the 2023 College football season.

Georgia has won back-to-back championships in the past two years and will now be looking for a possible three-peat this season. On the other hand, the Ball State Cardinals had a disappointing 5-7 record in 2022 and they will be hoping for a better campaign this year.

The Bulldogs kicked off their 2023 campaign by dismantling the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 49-7. Even without most of their starters present on the field, the Georgia Bulldogs displayed their caliber and proved why they went on to be back-to-back national champions.

Meanwhile, the Ball State Cardinals did not have a great start to their 2023 campaign. In their first game against the Kentucky Wildcats, they lost 44-14, which will certainly be a blow to their motivation while facing the No.1 ranked Georgia. If they want to have any success against such a tough opponent, then both the offense and defense will have to be at the top of their game.

Given below is everything you'll need to gear up for the Ball State vs Georgia game of week 2.

What channel is Ball State vs Georgia on today?

Fans can catch all the action of the Ball State vs Georgia game on ESPN+ or the SEC Network on television. Apart from this, they can also watch the live stream on FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

When and where are the Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia Bulldogs playing?

The Ball State vs Georgia game is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9. It will be played at the Dooley Field at Stanford Stadium, the home ground of the Georgia Bulldogs. The stadium is situated in Athens, Georgia, USA.

Ball State vs Georgia start time

The Ball State vs Georgia game is slated to be held in the afternoon. It is expected to kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Ball State Cardinals?

In their season opener against the Kentucky Wildcats, Layne Hatcher, who transferred from Texas State, was named the starter on the team. But Hatcher could not impress, which led to Kadin Semonza taking over, and racking up 165 passing yards and 1 passing TD.

Now, Semonza has been named the starting QB over Hatcher for the Ball State Cardinals. It will be interesting to see how the true freshman performs against the top-ranked team.

Who will be the starting QB for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Georgia had Stetson Bennett as their starting QB for the past two seasons when they won consecutive national championships. Following Bennett's departure to the NFL this year, Carson Beck was given to shoulder the responsibility of QB1 on the team by beating Brock Vandagriff.

In his first game of the 2023 season against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks, Beck went on to record 294 passing yards and one passing TD. Now, he is expected to continue improving with each game he plays in the 2023 season.