How to watch Clemson vs. LSU? Time, TV channel, and live stream details for Week 1 NCAA Football Coverage

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will square off against the No. 9 LSU Tigers in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Here are some of the key details on how to watch the Clemson vs. LSU clash.

Clemson vs. LSU channels

The Clemson vs. LSU game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

What time is Clemson vs. LSU? Key details for Week 1 game?

The Clemson vs. LSU Week 1 game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson TV: ABC

Garrett Nussmeier will lead LSU's offense against Clemson on Saturday. The quarterback said that the game will serve as a stern test for the visitors.

“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd," Nussmeier said on Tuesday.

"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”

Nussmeier also discussed how LSU coach Brian Kelly has been preparing his team for the blockbuster matchup against Clemson.

“Confidence. Coach Kelly mentioned it, too. It’s a real confidence because of the work we’ve put in. We’re not just saying we’ve worked harder, we’ve done the right things that set us up to win," Nussmeier said.

"With the '1–0' message everywhere, it’s engraved in us. We have full confidence we’ll go handle business.”

Meanwhile, Cade Klubnik will start as Clemson's quarterback for the Week 1 game.

LSU vs. Clemson head-to-head

LSU and Clemson have played each other four times in the past. Clemson holds a 3-1 advantage in the head-to-head series.

The last time LSU and Clemson met was in the national title game in 2019. Led by superstar QB Joe Burrow, the LSU Tigers won the game 42-25.

