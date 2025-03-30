How to watch Colorado pro day 2025? Time, TV channel and more

The Colorado Buffaloes will host their pro day on Friday, April 4, ahead of the 2025 NFL draft from April 24-26.

Pro Days are an opportunity for those athletes who have declared for the NFL draft one last chance to show scouts what they can do, with the hope of getting the teams to draft them.

As with everything associated with the Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders, expect that the pro day will be a star-studded affair.

Here is everything you need to know about the Colorado Buffaloes pro day.

TV details for the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day

Fans will be able to watch the Buffaloes pro day on the NFL Network, as part of the network's "Road to the Draft" coverage.

The Buffaloes will be focused on between 12 pm and 2 pm Mountain Time (2 pm-4 pm Eastern).

This event, which Deion Sanders is calling an "NFL Showcase," will feature representatives from all 32 NFL teams and will be held at the Buffaloes' indoor practice facility.

16 Colorado Buffaloes players are going to be active during the pro day.

Here is a look at some of the players to look out for

Some key prospects for the Colorado Buffaloes pro day

Shedeur Sanders

One of the most talked-about prospects coming into both the pro day and the NFL draft is Shedeur Sanders. The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur, played a key role in the revival of the Buffaloes program that we have seen over the last few years.

However, Shedeur is no longer being seen as a top five pick and could potentially not even be a first-rounder. His actions on this day could save his status as a top-rated prospect, or put a serious dent in his draft stock

Travis Hunter

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is still a highly ranked player and is more than likely to be a top-five pick. He is likely to show both his wide receiver and cornerback skills, with the hopes that an NFL team will want him to play both positions.

Jimmy Horn Jr.

If we ignore the contribution of Travis Hunter, Horn was the best wide receiver on the Colorado Buffaloes last season. A good performance here will allow him to get out of Hunter's shadow and forge his own path.

Shilo Sanders

The older son of Deion Sanders, Shilo, was not invited to the NFL combine and is generally seen as someone who is not going to be selected in the NFL draft. The safety is going to need a fantastic performance to give him a chance.

