How to watch Florida Atlantic vs Clemson game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Clemson Tigers have a pretty interesting challenge ahead of them as they face the Florida Atlantic Owls in an anticipated game of week 3 of the 2023 college football season.

The Clemson Tigers emerged as the ACC Champions last year, as they put up an impressive 11-3 overall record. Now, coach Dabo Swinney would like to repeat the same feat this year as well and emerge as one of the contenders for the college football playoff spot.

Up until now, the Tigers have accumulated one win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Week 2 and suffered a loss in the season opener against Duke.

Meanwhile, the Florida Atlantic Owls are not viewed as a team that will have playoff ambitions. Rather, they will be looking to improve from a 5-7 losing season from last year.

In coach Tom Herman's debut season, the Owls have secured one win and one loss going into their week 3 clash with Clemson.

Given below is everything you need to know about the Florida Atlantic vs Clemson game of week 3.

What channel is Florida Atlantic vs Clemson on today?

Fans can catch all the actions of the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson game on their television. It will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The game will also be live-streamed on ESPN and the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Clemson Tigers playing?

The Florida Atlantic vs Clemson game is set to be held on September 16. It is scheduled to be played at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina, the home of the Clemson Tigers.

Florida Atlantic vs Clemson start time

The Florida Atlantic vs Clemson game is slated to be held late in the evening. It is expected to kick off at around 8 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida Atlantic Owls?

Florida Atlantic have quarterback Casey Thompson as their starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Last season, Thompson was with Nebraska, where he recorded 2,407 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns.

Thompson has struggled a bit in his debut with the Florida Atlantic. However, he has already racked up 460 passing yards along with 5 passing touchdowns for his team in all the games they played this season.

Who will be the starting QB for the Clemson Tigers?

Cade Klubnik has been the preferred starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers this season. Klubnik joined the program early in January last year and spent most of the 2022 season as the backup to then-starter DJ Uiagalelei, who has now transferred to Oregon State.

This opened up the window of opportunity for Cade Klubnik to secure his position as QB1 on the roster. He has already put up 524 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns this season.