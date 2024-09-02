How to watch Florida State vs Boston College? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Sept. 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is set to end on Monday, Sept. 2 as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Boston College Eagles. The Week 1 game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
How to watch Florida State vs Boston College?
The game will be broadcast on ESPN with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Date: Monday, September 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.
Florida State vs Boston College Live Stream Details
Fans can live stream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.
Who will be starting at QB for Florida State?
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a disappointing Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. Despite the loss, FSU will remain with DJ Uiagalelei as the team's starting quarterback.
"I thought DJ did some good things. Was really a great job there in that fourth-quarter drive," FSU coach Mike Norvell said, via Noles247. "Had some fourth down calls and some tougher situations. And I thought he delivered that moment."
"Obviously we'll have to continue to work and go get better at that. DJ did some really good things, but then obviously some things that we need to improve on."
Uiagalelei transferred to FSU from Oregon State and in the loss to Georgia Tech went 19-for-27 for 193 yards.
Who will be starting at QB for Boston College?
Boston College is set for its first game of the 2024 season and will be starting Thomas Castellanos at quarterback.
Castellanos is entering his third year of college football and second at Boston College. Last season with the Eagles, he went 189-for-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Florida State's 2024 schedule
The Seminoles' 2024 college football schedule is as follows:
- Week 0: vs. Georgia Tech, Loss 24-21
- Week 1: vs. Boston College, September 2
- Week 2: Bye
- Week 3: vs. Memphis, September 14
- Week 4: vs. California, September 21
- Week 5: at SMU September 28
- Week 6: vs. Clemson, October 5
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: at Duke, Friday, October 18
- Week 9: at Miami, October 26
- Week 10: vs. North Carolina, November 2
- Week 11: at Notre Dame, November 9
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: vs. Charleston Southern, November 23
- Week 14: vs. Florida, November 30
Boston College's 2024 schedule
The Eagles' 2024 schedule is as follows:
- Week 1: at FSU, September 2
- Week 2: vs Duquesne, September 7
- Week 3: @ Missouri, September 14
- Week 4: vs Michigan State, September 21
- Week 5: vs Western Kentucky, September 28
- Week 6: @ Virginia, October 5
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: @ Virginia Tech, October 17
- Week 9: vs Louisville, October 25
- Week 10: Bye
- Week 11: vs Syracuse, November 9
- Week 12: @ SMU, November 16
- Week 13: vs North Carolina, November 23
- Week 14: vs Pittsburgh, November 30
