How to watch Florida State vs Boston College? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Sept. 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is set to end on Monday, Sept. 2 as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Boston College Eagles. The Week 1 game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

How to watch Florida State vs Boston College?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TV Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, September 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida State vs Boston College Live Stream Details

Fans can live stream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Who will be starting at QB for Florida State?

DJ Uiagalelei is starting at QB for FSU- Source: IMAGN

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a disappointing Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. Despite the loss, FSU will remain with DJ Uiagalelei as the team's starting quarterback.

Trending

"I thought DJ did some good things. Was really a great job there in that fourth-quarter drive," FSU coach Mike Norvell said, via Noles247. "Had some fourth down calls and some tougher situations. And I thought he delivered that moment."

"Obviously we'll have to continue to work and go get better at that. DJ did some really good things, but then obviously some things that we need to improve on."

Uiagalelei transferred to FSU from Oregon State and in the loss to Georgia Tech went 19-for-27 for 193 yards.

Who will be starting at QB for Boston College?

Boston College is set for its first game of the 2024 season and will be starting Thomas Castellanos at quarterback.

Castellanos is entering his third year of college football and second at Boston College. Last season with the Eagles, he went 189-for-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Florida State's 2024 schedule

The Seminoles' 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs. Georgia Tech, Loss 24-21

Week 1: vs. Boston College, September 2

Week 2: Bye

Week 3: vs. Memphis, September 14

Week 4: vs. California, September 21

Week 5: at SMU September 28

Week 6: vs. Clemson, October 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: at Duke, Friday, October 18

Week 9: at Miami, October 26

Week 10: vs. North Carolina, November 2

Week 11: at Notre Dame, November 9

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: vs. Charleston Southern, November 23

Week 14: vs. Florida, November 30

Boston College's 2024 schedule

The Eagles' 2024 schedule is as follows:

Week 1: at FSU, September 2

Week 2: vs Duquesne, September 7

Week 3: @ Missouri, September 14

Week 4: vs Michigan State, September 21

Week 5: vs Western Kentucky, September 28

Week 6: @ Virginia, October 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: @ Virginia Tech, October 17

Week 9: vs Louisville, October 25

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs Syracuse, November 9

Week 12: @ SMU, November 16

Week 13: vs North Carolina, November 23

Week 14: vs Pittsburgh, November 30

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.