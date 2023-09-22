How to watch Florida State vs Clemson game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season is going to witness the Florida State Seminoles go against the Clemson Tigers in a high-octane game on the gridiron.

Clemson's 2023 campaign began with an upset 28-7 loss at the hands of Duke. However, they bounced back to secure two straight wins against Charleston State and Florida Atlantic in their next two games.

They are currently 2-1 into the season and have an arduous task ahead of them this weekend against Florida State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On the other hand, Florida State is going into Week 4 undefeated. They are the favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. They began their 2023 season by defeating the LSU Tigers 45-24, after which they went on to secure victories against Southern Miss and Boston.

Here is everything you need to know about the Florida State vs Clemson game of week 4

What channel is Florida State vs Clemson on?

Fans can catch all the action of the Florida State vs Clemson game on their television. It is scheduled to be broadcast on the ABC Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers playing?

The Florida State vs. Clemson game is scheduled to be played on September 23. It will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina, the home ground of the Clemson Tigers.

Florida State vs Clemson start time

The Florida State vs. Clemson game is slated to be played in the afternoon. It is expected to kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida State Seminoles?

Jordan Travis will remain the starting quarterback for Florida State. Last weekend, while playing against Boston, Travis suffered an injury to his non-throwing arm late into the first half of the game.

But coach Mike Norvell has stated that the injury is not a serious one and has named him QB1 in the depth chart against Clemson for this weekend.

Florida St Boston College Football

Travis has had a great season so far. Till now, he had recorded 739 passing yards and 8 passing touchdowns. How will he perform against the Clemson Tigers?

Who will be the starting QB for the Clemson Tigers?

The Clemson Tigers are putting their faith in Cade Klubnik as the starting quarterback on the roster against Florida State.

Klubnik might just be in his second year of college football, but he has already earned the starting position for the 2023 campaign after spending last year as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei.

Florida Atlantic Clemson Football

So far in the season, the young quarterback has accumulated 693 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns for two interceptions. Can he lead Clemson to victory and become the first team to defeat Florida State this season?