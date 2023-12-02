How to watch Georgia vs Alabama Today in SEC Championship Game: Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream- Dec. 2

The SEC Championship Game is an annual celebration in the college football season. The SEC East Champion Georgia vs the SEC West Champion Alabama is just round the corner.

On a vibrant Saturday afternoon, it will also be a clash between two formidable adversaries and a now-celebrated coach - The No. 1 Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and No. 8 Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

In their four ties, neither team was able to secure a win. In terms of the largest victory, Alabama has won twice with a score differential of 36 points. They scored an impressive 36 points without allowing Georgia to score any in the games of 1905 and 1923.

With a record of 12-0, Georgia (8-0 SEC) currently holds the top spot in the rankings, while Alabama (8-0 SEC) follows closely behind with an 11-1 record.

Over the course of their 72 games, Alabama leads the all-time series with a score of 42-26-4. The Bulldogs have managed to win 26 times, while Alabama has emerged victorious 42 times.

If you want to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game in the SEC Championship today (December 2), here's what you need to know:

What channel is Georgia vs Alabama today?

Watch the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama for free on CBS, CBSSports.com, or the CBS Sports App. Fans can also stream the game on FuboTV. The game is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will provide commentary and analysis.

Georgia vs Alabama live stream details

FuboTV or DirecTV Stream are options to stream the 2023 SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama live. Take advantage of DirecTV Stream's current offer of a five-day free trial for their Choice plan, which features local channels like CBS.

What time is the SEC championship game?

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT is when the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama will take place. The game will likely kick off at 4:10 p.m. after the teams and coin toss are shown on CBS.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia against Alabama?

The starting quarterback for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama will be Carson Beck. Currently, Beck's primary focus is on finding a strategy to defeat Alabama, as no Georgia player or coach has ever accomplished this feat.

Quarterback Carson Beck's stats for the 2023 season are as follows:

Passing Yards (YDS): 3,495

Touchdowns (TD): 22

Interceptions (INT): 6

Quarterback Rating (QBR): 85.4, ranking 6th in the league.

Who will be the starting QB for Alabama against Georgia?

Alabama’s new starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe, will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. He took over from Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Draft pick. Milroe is doing so well that he is sixth in the Heisman Trophy odds at BetMGM.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe's stats for the 2023 season are as follows:

Passing Yards (YDS): 2,526

Touchdowns (TD): 21

Interceptions (INT): 6

Quarterback Rating (QBR): 84.4, ranking 7th in the league.