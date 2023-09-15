How to watch LSU vs Mississippi State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are going to face stiff competition from the Mississippi State Bulldogs in another exciting game of week 3. Both the teams look strong on paper. So it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the high-octane clash on the gridiron.

The LSU Tigers began their 2023 campaign with a loss at the hands of Florida State. The final scoreline of the week 1 game read 45-24. But coach Kelly and his team shrugged off their dismal start to clinch the win against Grambling State, dismantling them 72-10.

On the other hand, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are entering week 3 undefeated after winning their first two games of the 2023 season. They began their campaign with a 48-7 triumph over Southeastern Louisiana. In week 2, they once again emerged as the better team, defeating the Arizona Wildcats with a 31-24 final score.

Here is everything you need to gear up for the LSU vs Mississippi State game of week 3.

What channel is LSU vs Mississippi State on today?

Fans can catch the LSU vs Mississippi State live from the comfort of their homes. The week 3 showdown is scheduled to be broadcast on the ESPN channel. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app and ESPN+.

When and where are the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing?

The LSU vs Mississippi game will be played on September 16. It will be played at the Davis Wade Stadium, the home turf of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It is located at Scott Field, Mississippi.

LSU vs Mississippi State start time

The LSU vs Mississippi State game of week 3 is slated to be played in the afternoon. It is expected to kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the LSU Tigers?

Jayden Daniels is going to continue being the starting quarterback for LSU in their 2023 campaign. Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU last year, after which he was named as the QB1 on the team. However, his 2022 season ended when he suffered an injury in the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Daniels then recovered and started the first two games for LSU this year. He as till now accumulated 615 passing yards and six passing touchdowns with 1 INT so far.

Who will be the starting QB for the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

Mississippi State are going with QB Will Rogers as their preferred starter on the team. Rogers has been the starting QB for the past two seasons for the Bulldogs. He has put up incredible numbers as QB1, totaling 8,452 passing yards and 70 passing touchdowns in his two years as a starting quarterback.

This year as well, Rogers has been an asset on the field during their wins against Souther Louisiana and Arizona. So far, Will Rogers has managed to record 389 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns with no interceptions in two games. So the team will expect big things from him in their week 3 showdown against LSU.