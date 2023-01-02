In Week 19, the LSU Tigers (9-4) will face the Purdue Boilermakers (8-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, 2 January, at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Despite the Tigers' back-to-back losses in the 2022 regular season, including a defeat by Georgia in the SEC Championship, Brian Kelly had a productive first season in Baton Rouge.

The Boilermakers won three straight games to win the Big Ten West and a place in the Big Ten Championship Game. But they were defeated by Michigan and were unable to clinch conference supremacy.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming matchup and how and where to watch the game's live action.

LSU vs Purdue venue and broadcast info for Citrus Bowl game

LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers

The Tigers (9-4) will play against the Boilermakers (8-5) on 2 January in a 2023 Citrus Bowl Classic, at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

The game will be broadcast live on ABC. You can also live stream it on ESPN app, ESPN+, and Fubo TV. Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Dan Orlovsky (color analyst) will be on the call from Orlando. The game will kick off at 1 PM ET on Monday.

LSU vs Purdue ticket prices

Tigers vs Boilermakers clash will be keenly awaited

Fans can purchase college football tickets for the upcoming game at Camping World Stadium for as little as $30.00. The most expensive options at the stadium will include lower-level seats and seats close to the 50-yard line.

Football tickets for the Citrus Bowl: Tigers vs. Boilermakers game at Camping World Stadium might cost as much as $347.00 for fans looking for the top seats. Currently, a ticket to this college football game costs $109.00 on average.

What to watch for

Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, the top two receivers for the Tigers, won't be available versus Purdue. The Tigers, however, continue to be the clear favorites. On Monday, the Boilermakers will be without their starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, leading receiver Charlie Jones, and, of course, coach Jeff Brohm, who left for Louisville.

The understaffed Purdue has added former NFL quarterback Drew Brees as an assistant just for the Citrus Bowl.

While the Boilermakers are hoping for an upset and back-to-back nine-win season, LSU is seeking to secure its third 10-win season in the previous five years with a victory.

