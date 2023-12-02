How to watch Michigan vs Iowa Today in Big Ten Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule, and live Stream - Dec. 2

The city of Indianapolis will be hosting the 13th edition of the Big Ten Football Championship Game, with the Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) going head-to-head.

No. 2 Michigan beat Ohio State in the last Big Ten East game, staying undefeated and qualifying for the Big Ten Championship.

Just a year ago, the Wolverines held the second position in the College Football Playoff rankings. However, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 18-ranked team, secured a hard-fought 13-10 win against Nebraska in their most recent game. This was thanks to an imposing defense that has helped them stay competitive this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Furthermore, Iowa's offense has failed to keep up, as they currently rank last in all statistical categories. As Jim Harbaugh returns to the sidelines for this week's pivotal championship match, let's take a look at how to watch the Michigan vs. Iowa contest today.

What channel is Michigan vs Iowa today?

FOX TV network will broadcast the Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Football Championship Game, and fans can watch it. It will be broadcast live to a national audience on FOX, and you can listen to it on the radio via Compass Media Networks.

Fans can enjoy the game for free if they have a cable connection. To watch the Iowa Hawkeyes game, turn on your cable TV and go to the FOX network (check your cable channel guide to find the exact number).

Michigan vs Iowa live stream details

Fans can stream the Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Football Championship Game live on the FOX Sports website and app. If you don’t have cable, you can watch FOX on YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+, or fuboTV. Some of these services have free trials and discounts.

For example, DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial and a $25-off deal for two months. fuboTV has a seven-day free trial and up to $20-off for two months. Hulu+ Live TV has a 30-day free trial and access to the Hulu library.

What time is the Big Ten Championship game?

Watch the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa on FOX on Saturday, December 2, at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will commentate.

Who will be the starting QB for Michigan against Iowa?

Ohio St Michigan Football

J.J. McCarthy will be the starting player for Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa on December 2. McCarthy has been a standout performer this season, leading the Wolverines to a perfect 12-0 record.

In recognition of his impressive play, McCarthy was awarded the prestigious Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year award.

One of McCarthy's most memorable performances was on September 2, 2023, when he recorded an outstanding passing game at home against East Carolina. He had a career-best 280 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Wolverines' quarterback (QB) J.J. McCarthy had a pretty good 2023 season. Here are some key stats:

Yards (YDS): 2,483

Touchdowns (TD): 19

Interceptions (INT): 4

Quarterback Rating (QBR): 90.8, ranked 3rd among all quarterbacks in the league.

Who will be the starting QB for Iowa against Michigan?

Iowa Football

The Iowa Hawkeyes are considered underdogs heading into the Big Ten Championship game. Their sophomore quarterback, Deacon Hill (jersey #10), will be under significant pressure.

The absence of Cade McNamara due to injury on October 4 has left Hill to navigate the offense, resulting in struggles that have made the Iowa offense incredibly one-dimensional.

At 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 258 pounds, Hill is a formidable player. Originally from Santa Barbara, California, he played high school football at Santa Barbara High School before joining the University of Wisconsin team and transferring to the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's quarterback, Deacon Hill, had these stats in the 2023 season:

Yards (YDS): 976

Touchdowns (TD): 5

Interceptions (INT): 6

Quarterback Rating (QBR): 22.4, which is not very high, ranking 127th among all quarterbacks.