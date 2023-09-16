How to watch Minnesota vs North Carolina game today: Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Week 3 game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be a fight to remain unbeaten for both teams.

The Tar Heels defeated South Carolina in their first game of the season. Their second game against Appalachian State also ended in a win for the Tar Heels.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have also been victorious in their games against Nebraska and East Michigan. The Gophers will be facing a tougher challenge against the Tar Heels than they’ve faced in their previous games.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the time, venue, and where to watch it:

What channel is Minnesota vs. North Carolina on?

The Week 3 game between the Golden Gophers and the Tar Heels will air live on ESPN. There is a streaming alternative for those who are not subscribed to cable. The game can be live-streamed on FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

Venue and date for Minnesota vs. North Carolina

The Golden Gophers are scheduled to face the Tar Heels on Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 P.M. EST at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Who will be Minnesota’s starting quarterback against North Carolina?

Athan Kaliakmanis will be at the center of the Golden Gophers’ offense against the Tar Heels. The quarterback has led the Gophers to two consecutive wins. He needs another great performance this weekend to boost his confidence ahead of upcoming Big Ten matchups.

The Tar Heels’ defense will be a proper test of his readiness to be the anchor of the Gophers’ offense this season.

Who will be North Carolina’s starting quarterback against Minnesota?

Drake Maye will once again be leading the Tar Heels’ offense this weekend as they look to extend their winning streak. Maye has been wonderful for the Tar Heels this season, guiding them to two wins in as many games.

Their last outing was tougher than expected, however. And they can’t afford to be as uninspiring against a clinical Minnesota side.

It will be down to Maye’s throwing prowess when the Tar Heels face the Gophers in Week 3. The quarterback has shown he can be a difference-maker in the past and will need to prove himself again.