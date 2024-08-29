How to watch Minnesota vs. UNC game? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live stream Aug. 29| College Football Week 1

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had a difficult season last year, finishing with a 6-7 record to put coach P.J. Fleck on one of the hotseats of college football. They come up against coach Mack Brown's North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5) in a Week 1 clash that is crucial for both team's seasons.

It's a clash between mid to lower-table ACC and Big Ten teams that should indicate the level that the two programs will compete at this coming season.

How to watch Minnesota vs. UNC Game?

The game pitting the Golden Gophers against the North Carolina Tar Heels will be held at the Huntington Bank Stadium at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 29. It will be available to watch on Fox Sports.

The game could be impacted by inclement weather, as reports by the HRRR weather model predict severe storms in the Twin Cities metro area during the game.

According to the NCAA's lightning safety protocol, any game will be delayed by up to 30 minutes or even suspended if lightning is reported within an eight-mile radius of the game's venue.

Minnesota vs. UNC Live Stream Details

The Minnesota vs. North Carolina game will be available to stream on FuboTV.

Who will be the starting QB for Minnesota vs. UNC?

The Golden Gophers will have quarterback Max Brosmer as the starting QB against the Tar Heels. He played five seasons in the FCS with the New Hampshire Wildcats before entering the transfer portal.

In his sole game against FBS opposition, he showed his talent with a stellar performance against the Central Michigan Chippewas, registering 493 yards for four touchdowns.

Before the game against UNC, he revealed the tough journey he had taken from the FCS to the FBS due to his size.

"I was always an inch too short, 10 pounds too light, maybe five yards too short when throwing," Brosmer said.

He tallied 8,713 passing yards, resulting in 70 touchdowns in 36 games played, accounting for a missed year in 2021.

Who will be the starting QB for UNC vs. Minnesota?

UNC Coach Mack Brown has not named a QB1 for the game against the Golden Gophers. In an interview with the ACC Network, he stated that the competition is between Conner Harrell, Max Johnson and Jacolby Criswell.

"You'll know when we break the huddle at the first game like everybody else," Brown said.

Brown will hope to change the Tar Heels' fortunes after an 8-5 record last season that included losing the last three games. This included the Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers to close out the season.

