How to watch new Alabama documentary - "The Tides That Bind"? Looking at various streaming options

A new Alabama Crimson Tide documentary, entitled “The Tides That Bind" is now available for streaming. The documentary seems to be focused on Alabama's first season without the legendary Nick Saban as coach.

Fox Nation announced the launch of the documentary, which can be exclusively viewed on their Fox Nation app. The documentary appears to be planned for six episodes, with a new one released every week. You can check out a preview of the documentary below.

New-look Crimson Tide face challenges in 2025

The Alabama football program is in a very unfamiliar position that it hasn't seen in over 15 years. That's a position in which they're not being led by, arguably, the greatest college football coach of all time.

Saban had been the coach for Alabama since 2007. He finally decided to walk away from the game and program following the 2023 season.

Of course, that wasn't before Saban led Alabama to six national championship victories and helped build one of the most dominant college football programs of all time.

Saban had already seen success as a coach, leading LSU to a national championship victory in the 2003 season. He was brought into Alabama in 2007 to replace Joe Kines, before embarking on nearly two decades of dominance.

Now, Alabama is led by Kalen DeBoer, who the program signed away from Washington to be their next coach. However, under DeBoer, the program saw struggles it hadn't seen since Saban's first year as the program's coach.

Alabama finished the year with a record of 9-4 and tied for fourth in the SEC. They also finished as the No. 17-ranked program in the nation, the first time the program was ranked outside of the top 10 since 2007, when they were unranked.

NCAA Football: NCAA Senior Bowl Practice - Source: Imagn

The 2025 season will also look different for the Crimson Tide, as they'll lose starting junior quarterback Jalen Milroe to the NFL.

Milroe has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after a rather interesting season. He was able to pass for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, Milroe arguably did more damage with his legs on offense, rushing for 726 yards and scoring 20 rushing touchdowns on the year.

The 22-year-old was Alabama's lead passer and rusher in the 2024 season, so given that he was virtually the entirety of the Crimson Tide's offense, they'll have to find a new offensive identity. As it stands, all signs point to redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson taking up the mantle from Milroe next season.

