How to watch Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Central Michigan Chippewas in an exciting Week 3 clash of the 2023 college football season. Notre Dame is off to a strong start, winning all three games.

In Week 2, they had a comfortable 24-45 win against NC State. Coach Marcus Freeman, who took over after Brian Kelly left for LSU, will now be looking to continue their fine form, as both the offensive and defensive lines are at the top of their game.

On the other hand, Central Michigan opened its season with a devastating loss against the Michigan State Spartans. They thwarted the Chippewas with a 31-7 scoreline, after which they recuperated and secured a win against New Hampshire, narrowly emerging victorious with a final score of 45-42 in Week 2.

Here is everything you need to gear up for the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game of Week 3.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on?

The game will be exclusively available on Peacock TV. It will not be broadcast on any other channel.

When and where are the Fighting Irish and the Chippewas playing?

The game is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 16. It will be played at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, the home ground of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan start time

The Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Who will be the starting QB for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

Sam Hartman will continue his stint as the starting QB for Notre Dame in the 2023 season. Hartman transferred from Wake Forest, where he spent the last five seasons as their quarterback. And now, on his debut season with the Fighting Irish, he is already putting up an incredible run.

In just three games for the Fighting Irish, Hartman has already recorded 731 passing yards and ten touchdowns. He will aim to continue his dominance heading into their clash with Central Michigan.

Who will be the starting QB for the Central Michigan Chippewas?

The Chippewas will go with Bert Emanuel Jr. as their starting quarterback against Notre Dame. He made his debut for Central Michigan last year as a true freshman who graduated from Ridge Point High School. After starting his college football career as a backup QB, Emanuel Jr. is now being handed the responsibilities of being a starter on the roster.

In the new campaign, Emanule Jr. has racked up 280 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.