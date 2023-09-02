Fans are looking forward to Week 1 of college football game, Oklahoma vs Arkansas State. The game marks another non-conference game to be played between two teams representing the Big 12 Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

The Oklahoma Sooners did not have a great campaign last season. They ended their season with a 6-7 overall record. It was also the debut season of coach Brent Venables on the team, which did not end on a good note. The Oklahoma Sooners had their first losing season in 2022 for the first time since 1998.

On the other hand, the Arkansas State Red Wolves had a disappointing 2022 campaign as well. They could record only one win in their conference, going on to establish a dismal 1-7 overall record for 2022. Now, coach Butch Jones will be looking to improve on those statistics as he begins his third year with Arkansas State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is everything you need to know about the Oklahoma vs Arkansas State week 1 game.

What channel is the Oklahoma vs Arkansas State game today?

Fans can live stream the game on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. The game will be broadcast on the ESPN network on television, with Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor calling the game.

When and where are the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Arkansas State Red Wolves?

The game is set for the afternoon slot on September 2. It is expected to kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

The Oklahoma vs Arkansas State game is set to take place at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Red Wolves will be making their way for their first non-conference away game of the season at Oklahoma.

Who will start as QB for the Oklahoma Sooners?

Oklahoma has quarterback Dillon Gabriel gearing up as QB1 for the team. The 2023 season will mark his second year with the Sooners, as he played three years for the UCF Knights prior to his transfer. While Gabriel is the starter, Jackson Arnold, a freshman and a five-star recruit, might be the backup option for Brent Venables.

Oklahoma v Texas Tech

Dillon Gabriel already played as a starter for Oklahoma last year. He went on to rack up 3,168 yards and 25 TDs. He will be looking forward to using this experience to carve out a better season for the team.

Who will start as QB for the Arkansas State Red Wolves?

Arkansas State has named Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout as their QB1 for their game against Oklahoma. He played in nine games for the Buffaloes last season, when they went on to have a dismal 1-11 season. Following Deion Sanders' arrival in Colorado, there was a massive exodus of players from the program, including Shrout.

Colorado v USC

Now, J.T. Shrout has been given the chance to lead the Red Wolves on the gridiron. The team will have Jaxon Dailey as the backup to Shrout, as they will also be looking to improve from their last season's campaign.