How to watch Ole Miss Pro Day 2025? Key prospects to watch, TV details and more

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 28, 2025 14:18 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
How to watch Ole Miss Pro Day 2025? Key prospects to watch, TV details and more - Image Source: Imagn

The Ole Miss Rebels will hold their Pro Day on Friday, March 28, ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Pro Days give draft-eligible prospects one more chance to perform in front of scouts and NFL teams to try and boost their draft stock.

Ahead of Ole Miss' Pro Day, here is everything you need to know.

TV details for Ole Miss Pro Day

Fans can watch Ole Miss' Pro Day on Friday, March 28, at noon EDT on the SEC Network. Fans who don't have the SEC Network can also stream the event on Fubo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The event will take place at Manning Center.

Key prospects to watch

In total, Ole Miss will have 26 prospects participating at the Rebels Pro Day on Friday.

However, some prospects will get more attention than others, and here are three to watch out for.

Jaxson Dart, QB

Jaxson Dart has risen up draft boards and could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ole Miss quarterback will throw in front of scouts as he looks to prove he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards for 29 touchdowns and six interceptions last season for the Rebels.

Ad

Trey Amos, DB

Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos is considered to be a late first-round pick or early second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Amos can perform well at his Pro Day, it could make him a Day 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Amos recorded 50 tackles, 13 pass defenses and three interceptions last season in his lone season at Ole Miss.

Tre Harris, WR

Tre Harris was the Rebels' top receiver, and he could see himself be a first-round pick. Harris recorded 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad

Walter Nolen, DL

Walter Nolen is a fringe first-round pick or early second-round pick, so his Pro Day performance will be key for his draft stock.

Nolen recorded 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season.

The 26 players from Ole Miss participating at the Pro Day are as follows:

  • Josh Aka, WR
  • Trey Amos, DB
  • Ulysses Bentley IV, RB
  • Julius Buelow, Offensive Line
  • Jaxson Dart, QB
  • Caden Davis, K
  • Isaiah Hamilton, DB
  • Chris Hardie, DL
  • Tre Harris, WR
  • Jared Ivey, DL
  • Jeremy James, OL
  • Nate Kalepo, OL
  • Fraser Masin, P
  • Reece McIntyre, OL
  • Walter Nolen, DL
  • Henry Parrish Jr., RB
  • Chris Paul Jr., LB
  • JJ Pegues, DL
  • Caden Prieskorn, TE
  • John Saunders Jr., DB
  • Gerquan Scott, OL
  • Brandon Turnage, DB
  • Princely Umanmielen, DL
  • Trey Washington, DB
  • Jordan Watkins, WR
  • Antwane Wells Jr., WR

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी