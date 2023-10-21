How to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21, College Football Week 8

Penn State vs. Ohio State is one of college football's most anticipated Week 8 games. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are both unbeaten this season after six games, respectively. Both have also won all three of the conference matchups they’ve played this season. No. 3 Ohio State will be hoping to continue their winning streak, the same as No. 7 Penn State.

Ohio State and Penn State are both second and third on the Big Ten standings, respectively. And a win for either side may shoot it up to the zenith of Big Ten football. Fans from both teams will be eager to catch the action live as they go head-to-head tomorrow. Below is every detail you need on how to watch the game on TV and live stream.

What channel is Penn State vs. Ohio State on today?

The Penn State vs. Ohio State game will be aired live on Fox (WJW Channel 8). There will also be streaming options on the Fox Sports App, online through Fox Sports’ website, and with a valid Fox Sports login. Viewers can watch the game on other streaming platforms that offer Fox, like Hulu Live, YouTube TV and Fubo.

What time is Penn State vs. Ohio State starting?

The game between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes is set to kick off at 12:00 P.M. EST on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The game will be hosted by the Buckeyes on their home ground at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Who will be the Penn State starting quarterback vs. Ohio State?

Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is projected to start for the Nittany Lions in the Penn State vs. Ohio State game.

The quarterback has started in five games for Penn State this season and has passed for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns. These stats may look underwhelming for a quarterback playing for a team as elite as Penn State. But bear in mind that Allar hasn’t been intercepted at all this season.

Who will be the Ohio State starting quarterback vs. Penn State?

Kyle McCord won the battle for the Ohio State starting quarterback spot earlier this season over Devin Brown. McCord will therefore be starting as quarterback for Ohio State against Penn State in their Week 8 matchup. McCord accounts for 1,651 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season, conceding just one interception.

Up front, he has at his disposal one of the most elite corp of receivers, led by Marvin Harrison Jr. This game is one you don’t want to miss.