How to watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama game today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21 - College Football Week 8

Tennessee vs. Alabama is arguably the biggest SEC showdown happening in Week 8 of college football. It will be Alabama’s chance for revenge against the Tennessee Volunteers for beating them in the rivalry last year. The Volunteers broke a 15-game losing streak to Alabama by winning a narrow 52-49 victory.

Alabama’s loss against Texas in Week 2 puts a dent in their otherwise perfect record this season. Hence, the Crimson Tide come into Week 8 with a 6-1 record but remains 4-0 in SEC play. They are the only team in SEC West without a loss at this point in the season.

Tennessee is coming off the back of consecutive wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M. But this was preceded by a loss to Florida, which puts its conference record at 2-1 with an overall record of 5-1. Josh Heupel’s team will be hoping to continue its current form against Alabama. Alabama will also be looking to maintain its unbeaten streak in the SEC.

If you’re looking for how to watch the game on TV or live stream, we provide an outline below.

What channel is the Tennessee vs. Alabama game on?

The Tennessee vs. Alabama game will be televised live on CBS. Viewers have other options to live-stream the game on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App. Further options include Paramount+ with Showtime.

What time is the Tennessee vs. Alabama game starting?

The Tennessee vs. Alabama Week 8 showdown is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 P.M. EST. The game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the home ground of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last year, the game was hosted by Tennessee, whose fans trooped on the pitch following the win over the Tide.

Alabama home fans will be cheering on their team in its march toward the SEC title and the national title.

Who will be the Tennessee starting quarterback vs. Alabama?

The Tennessee offense will be led by quarterback Joe Milton III. Milton has been Tennessee's starting quarterback this season. He has thrown for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. He makes up for his underwhelming passing output with his feet, having rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Who will be the Alabama starting quarterback vs. Tennessee?

Jalen Milroe is Alabama’s projected starting quarterback against the Tennessee Volunteers. Milroe has passed for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback has also rushed for 139 yards and five touchdowns this season.