How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State game? Time, TV channel, and live stream details for Week 1 NCAA Football Coverage

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will square off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Here are some of the key details on how to watch the Texas vs. Ohio State clash.

Texas vs Ohio State channels

The Texas vs. Ohio State Week 1 game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on ESPN+ and Fubo.

What time is Texas vs Ohio State on today? Key details for Week 1 game

The Texas vs. Ohio State Week 1 game will kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH TV: FOX

The Buckeyes are the defending national champions. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day has thrown caution to the wind ahead of facing Steve Sarkisian's Texas.

Day also recently recalled Ohio State's win over Texas in the College Football Playoff last season.

"I think when you look back on that game, those penalties really hurt us," Day said, via Eleven Warriors. "They set us way behind the sticks. And we have to play better football than that. They're a very disciplined team, and we have to do a better job than we did in that game."

Texas will start Arch Manning as its quarterback, while Julian Sayin will lead the offense for Ohio State in Week 1.

Texas vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head

Texas and Ohio State have faced each other four times. The series is tied at 2-2.

Here's a look at the results from the previous four Texas vs. Ohio State games:

Jan. 10, 2025: Ohio State 28, Texas 14 (Arlington, TX)

Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21 (Glendale, AZ)

Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7 (Austin, TX)

Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22 (Columbus, OH)

