How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma Today in Big 12 Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream - Dec. 2

The Texas Longhorns will face off against Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 2, 2023. The Longhorns are looking for their first Big 12 championship since 2009.

After a dominant conference season with an impressive 8-1 record, the Longhorns secured their first appearance in the Big 12 championship game in five years.

No. 18 Oklahoma State, on the other hand, clinched their spot in the championship game after upsetting Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.

This will be the first time these two teams face off in the championship game as the Big 12 used to have a nine-game conference schedule. There used to be only one game between these two teams during the regular season.

The No. 7 Longhorns have been making a comeback this season seeking revenge against their opponents, and Oklahoma State will be their final target. Catch all the action of this highly anticipated game by tuning in to your favorite sports channel.

What Channel is Texas vs Oklahoma on today?

In the morning, the Big 12 Championship Game will be aired on ABC, with commentary provided by Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath.

Texas vs Oklahoma live stream details

Viewers can stream the Big 12 Championship Game on Watch ESPN, ESPN+, or Fubo (limited time free trial). Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath will be the commentators during the live broadcast.

What time is the Big 12 Championship game?

At 11:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Saturday, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Big 12 Championship Game would begin.

Who will be the starting QB for Texas against Oklahoma?

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, known for his impressive performance this season, did not require much effort during the Longhorns' dominant victory against Texas Tech. However, if the Cowboys aim to succeed in their encounter against Ewers' team, they must deliver a polished game from their own quarterback.

Ewers' exceptional efficiency is a factor worth considering, and it will be essential for the Cowboys' offense to handle him carefully.

Who will be the starting QB for Oklahoma against Texas?

Currently, Alan Bowman, a senior quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 209 pounds. Originally from Grapevine, Texas, Bowman remains an active player on the team.

In the 2023 season, Bowman has thrown for a total of 2,808 yards and has scored 10 touchdowns. However, he has also thrown 11 interceptions, resulting in a Quarterback Rating (QBR) of 62.5, which ranks 60th among all quarterbacks.