How to watch the USC vs. Arizona game? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Oct. 7th | College Football Week 6 

The USC Trojans receive the Arizona Wildcats at the LA Coliseum for a Week 6 clash between Pac-12 schools. The Trojans are undefeated, being ranked No. 9 in the country after five weeks of action.

Caleb Williams and the offense have been firing all season, scoring upwards of 40 points in every game so far. On the other hand, their defense has left much to be desired, surrendering 14 unanswered points in the last quarter of the Colorado game in Week 5.

Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy last year, is trying to lead USC to their first playoff appearance since the inception of the format back in 2014.

Williams is in the middle of another Heisman-worthy season, having recorded 1603 passing yards with 21 touchdown passes in the season so far. He has only thrown one interception in the season.

In Week 5, the Trojans barely escaped a defeat at the hands of Colorado, 48-41. Caleb Williams had a splendid game, recording 403 passing yards with six touchdown passes and one interception.

The first half was dominated by the Trojans but in the third and especially the fourth, the Buffs mounted a comeback attempt that brought them within a hair's breadth of tying the game.

The Arizona Wildcats are having a middle-of-the-road year, with a 3-2 record so far this season.

In Week 5, they faced a tough ask as they faced the No. 7 Washington Huskies in a game that they lost 31-24. They arguably made Washington's quarterback, Michael Penix, play his worst of the season as he didn't record touchdown passes or rushing touchdowns for the first time.

The Wildcats signal-caller, Noah Fifita, threw for 232 passing yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

What channel is USC vs. Arizona on tonight?

The game will air through ESPN, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

USC vs. Arizona start time

The game is set for Saturday, October 7th, at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be played at te LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.