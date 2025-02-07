“How well I clean house”: When $80M worth Nick Saban gloated about his cleaning skills

Nick Saban’s personality at home contrasts sharply with his intense, no-nonsense coaching persona. While he is known for his relentless work ethic and high expectations on the field, he's a more relaxed, humorous and subservient individual at home with Miss Terry.

During the 2022 SEC media days, Saban was asked what unknown fact about himself he would want people to know. While many expected him to discuss something football-related, the former Alabama coach, who has a net worth of $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, instead talked about how well he does his assigned chores at home.

“Well, I clean house,” Saban said. “I've been cleaning the house on vacation. I get a list every day, I try to play golf in the morning. Miss Terry gives me a list when I get back and run the sweeper, take out the garbage, [and] pledge a refrigerator. Nobody knows how well I do all those things.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miss Terry often jokes that she runs the household, keeping him in check and ensuring he enjoys the simple things in life. At home, the legendary coach reportedly follows a structured routine designed by his wife.

Nick Saban still does his home chores after retirement

Retirement means Nick Saban gets to spend more time at home. His ESPN sportscasting job is not as demanding as running a college football program, ensuring he does his chores better now. The coach discussed this with Laura Rutledge during the coverage of the Masters in 2024.

"The day after I retired, I got the 12 commandments of retirement," Saban joked. "I've tried to live by them, but I found out that if I do my chores, then I can go play golf. So I get up early and get my chores done, and then it's like, 'Do I have a free pass to do what I want to do?'"

The seven-time national championship winner also described his household chores to Rutledge.

"I make my bed. I take the garbage out. I have to wait for her to eat together, and I have to leave a little food just because that's polite to tell people that you really thought it was good, which I grew up cleaning my plate, so that's not kosher anymore.”

While life has certainly changed for Nick Saban following his retirement, his perspective on helping out around the house remains the same. Home is where he recharges, supported by the steady presence of Miss Terry, who ensures he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!