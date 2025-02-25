Huge update on Quinn Ewers as Texas QB preps to throw at 2025 NFL combine

Quinn Ewers has decided to throw at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. Ewers is one of the bigger names that fans have their eyes on for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Ewers suffered an oblique injury during the 2024 season, and Texas was eliminated from the College Football Playoff tournament. He has reportedly recovered fully and is expected to showcase his arm talent at the combine. The news comes from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who reported Tuesday that Ewers and ex-Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy were working together in Texas.

It sounds like Ewers has been preparing hard to do everything he can to boost his draft stock ahead of April's festivities.

"Another quarterback I can tell you will throw is Texas' Quinn Ewers," Pelissero said in a video he posted on X. "I'm told that he is fully recovered now from a torn oblique, that he played with basically this entire season. It happened during the Michigan game and it got worse over the course of time. But he's healthy now, his weight is up to about 215 pounds.

Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday. He said he's just been really impressed with Quinn Ewers as a young man and the attentiveness that he has, they've been talking football for hours, McCarthy said I'm like a kid in an ice cream shop just talking ball with Quinn Ewers."

Quinn Ewers joins hefty crop of talent in 2025 NFL draft class

Ewers will be alongside players like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward come draft night. The Texas Longhorns quarterback led his team to back-to-back semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff tournament in 2023 and 2024. However, he hasn't been held in the same regard as his counterparts.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the draft heading into April. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who coached him throughout his collegiate career. During his time on the field, Shedeur has shown great arm talent, touch and poise in the pocket. Some expect him to be the first quarterback taken off of the board.

On the other hand, the Miami Hurricanes Cam Ward is also rivaling Sanders for the top quarterback spot in the class. He led the nation in touchdown passes and is expected to be selected within the first few picks on the night. It will be interesting to see where these three signal callers end up when it's all said and done.

