Hugh Freeze confirms Auburn needs to add quality players In multiple positions

As Hugh Freeze enters his third season at Auburn, he is aware of the pressure to turn the program around. After finishing his first two years near the bottom of the conference standings, Freeze understands the expectations for the upcoming season are higher, with making a bowl game seen as the minimum.

Even though Auburn’s 2024 campaign was marred by a four-game losing streak and some close losses, Freeze remains optimistic. He believes building confidence within the team is a necessity.

“Let’s prepare for them and be confident, because we have a talented squad in there,” Freeze said during Tuesday's press conference.

The Tigers' staff is working to build the team from the ground up and Freeze knows that adding strong players at multiple positions is key.

“Do we need a little more help at a few positions?” Freeze said. “Yes, we’ll see if we can address that in the coming months, but I’m really encouraged and optimistic by the confidence I see growing. And obviously, the deeper depth chart that we have.”

He has trust in the team he is building for the upcoming campaign.

“I mean, we need to play better, and we need to win some games for sure,” Freeze said. “I think our sense of urgency is you prepare and you give them confidence, and I don’t think you do that out of a sense of fear or the what if world, or any of that man. I love our kids right now. Love our approach.

"I love our staff. I think there’s confidence in the building, and it’s growing.”

QB position starting coming together for Hugh Freeze and Auburn

Auburn has added a new quarterback from the transfer portal, Jackson Arnold out of Oklahoma. The Tigers also have an early enrollee in freshman Deuce Knight.

Freeze spoke highly of Arnold on Tuesday.

“He has a calm demeanor and confidence, Freeze said in a press conference. "He understands ball and has a high football IQ. Arm strength is good. I think he needed to start to regain some confidence, and I think he's doing that in a fast, fast pace. His decision-making has been on point.”

Freeze also talked about his excitement with the arrival of Knight.

“I'm really excited and impressed by both him and Deuce," Freeze said. "Deuce's maturity is way farther along than what I even knew, and he is hungry to learn and is always asking questions, always wanting to talk about how I improve this and that.”

QB is a position that’s starting to come together but Auburn also needs veteran help at linebacker after seniors Dorian Mausi and Eugene Asante left. The offensive line isn’t bad but could use some help. With tight ends Rivaldo Fairweather and Luke Deal leaving, the Tigers lack strong options at that position.

