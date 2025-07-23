  • home icon
  • Hugh Freeze continues to haunt Kalen DeBoer's in-state recruiting as Auburn makes No. 1 Alabama recruit "a top priority"

By Maliha
Published Jul 23, 2025 13:27 GMT
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Auburn is sitting with just one committed player in the 2027 class in four-star safety Jaylen Scott, but Hugh Freeze and his staff are actively working to expand that list. According to On3's Chad Simmons, the Tigers are making four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore "a top priority" for the cycle.

“The way the coaches make me feel comfortable, how close I have gotten with the staff and just the feeling I have when I am there has Auburn high on my list," Moore told On3.
Moore attends Hueytown High School in Alabama and already holds offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide alongside Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame and LSU. He hasn't set a commitment date yet, but he told Irish Sports Daily on July 10 that a few key factors will guide his decision:

“Which school will have my major, who I would feel comfortable with living down there for three to four years, getting used to the city and all that.”
Coaches have taken notice of Moore’s ability to cover the field and make quick, powerful plays off the line. He is the No. 1 recruit in Alabama and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Auburn is trending for Donivan Moore's commitment

As an in-state talent, Donivan Moore is a top priority for Auburn, and defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams is leading his recruitment since the offer in October. As of now, Hugh Freeze's program is seen as the frontrunner to land Moore with a 47.9% chance of earning his commitment, according to On3.

"Auburn is great,” Moore said in early July, via Yard Barker. “They check up on me on a daily basis. I feel really comfortable with coach (Vontrell) King and coach (Hugh) Freeze. If I was to go there, they’re like family.”

Besides Moore, Auburn also holds the momentum in multiple DL prospects' recruitment in the 2027 class, including four-star players like Elijah Brown from Prattville High School in Alabama and Kadin Fife from Chattooga High School in Summerville, Georgia.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
