Hugh Freeze "knows how to beat Nick Saban" causes stir with a former NFL veteran making bold claims on live TV

The Auburn Tigers struggled last season, going 5-7 and just 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference. With the Tigers being under .500 last season, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as their new head coach. He reaped great success in every single spot he coached. Also, Freeze has coached well against Nick Saban, as he is 2-3 against the Alabama head coach.

With Freeze having beaten Saban twice and coaching well against him, former NFL player Chris Doering thinks Freeze coming back to the SEC is interesting as he knows how to beat Alabama and Saban.

"You know what I told you before last season. The SEC needs Tennessee to be good, the SEC needs Florida to be good, the SEC needs Auburn to be good," Doering said on the SEC Network. "Not only with what that means historically but to have a little more balance and a rivalry in the state of Alabama. You know what we know about Hugh Freeze? He knows how to beat Nick Saban, he's done it twice in his career."

Immediately after the SEC Network posted the claim, fans laughed at Doering for pointing out that the only thing that should matter is the National Campionships. Fans also claimed that beating Saban no longer matters as Georgia has gone on to become back-to-back national champs.

As well, fans also point out that the teams that Freeze beat Saban with are much better than the current Auburn team he is set to coach.

Yet, Hugh Freeze will get his chance to coach against Nick Saban and Alabama on November 25 at home.

Chris Doering thinks the future is bright for Auburn and HC Hugh Freeze

Auburn lost to Alabama last season

Although Chris Doering believes Hugh Freeze will have success against Alabama as the head coach of Auburn, he thinks the Tigers may struggle this season.

Auburn's starting quarterback is up in the air, but Doering says the future is bright for the Tigers with Freeze as the head coach.

"I think it's really high, I'm going to go with nine. It doesn't have to be with what they can do this year, but I think going forward," Doering added. "They understand they got the right guy and what that means for recruiting, style of play, and ultimately the success down the road."

Auburn opens up its 2023 season on September 2 at home against UMass. Stay tuned for regular updates on the upcoming football season.

