  • Hugh Freeze's Auburn reportedly seeks first 2026 D-Line prospect in three-star Rutgers commit

Hugh Freeze's Auburn reportedly seeks first 2026 D-Line prospect in three-star Rutgers commit

By Maliha
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:33 GMT
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn

Auburn has yet to secure a defensive line commitment for the 2026 class with Hugh Freeze and his staff scouting talent to fill that gap. One of their latest targets is Tavian Branch, a three-star defensive lineman from Riverside High School in Taylor, Pennsylvania, who is committed to Rutgers.

Auburn’s defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams offered Branch a scholarship on Saturday. The prospect shared the news on X:

"I received an offer from Auburn University @CoachKingWill."
Branch has climbed in the Rivals Industry Rankings, moving from No. 61 to No. 58 among defensive tackles in the 2026 class. He committed to Rutgers in June, choosing the Scarlet Knights over Oklahoma, Penn State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Florida.

“The biggest thing about Rutgers is their consistency," Branch told On3 following his commitment. "They stayed consistent with me from the beginning. Rutgers made me feel wanted.
“Rutgers is a program on the rise, they have great coaches and it is a place I will have a chance to lay early at. I think it is a great fit for me.”

Branch initially stated his recruitment was "shut down" after committing. If Freeze and his staff remain persistent, the Tigers may still have a shot at flipping him.

Auburn also offered Texas A&M commit Kaeden Johnson last week

Last week, Auburn sent an offer to four-star athlete Kaeden Johnson, who has been committed to Texas A&M since June 14. The Texas native from Fort Bend Marshall in Missouri City is a legacy prospect, as his father, Spencer Johnson, played for the Tigers in the 2000s before signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2004.

Kaeden shared the offer news on X:

"#AGTG Blessed to receive a D1 offer from my dad’s Alma Mater, Auburn University!"
Standing at 6'5" and weighing 230 pounds, Johnson combines athleticism and quickness with a physical playing style. He is the No. 18 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 57 recruit in Texas, according to On3.

Kaeden Johnson plays quarterback for his high school and Auburn has no quarterback commit in the 2026 class, making him a priority piece.

Maliha

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
