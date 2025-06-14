Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison drops warm photodump from bachelorette party of her high school friend

While Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze is preparing his players for the 2025 season, her daughter Madison celebrated a major milestone in the life of one of her best friends.

On Friday, Madison Freeze shared a heartwarming glimpse into a special evening, celebrating the upcoming wedding of Rachel Mock. Her Instagram post was captioned:

“The night before @rachelmockk gets married!!!! So thankful for my high school besties 🥹💍🤍”

In the photo, Madison and her three friends — Rachel Mock, Courtney Horne and Simene Morgan — are seen smiling and embracing at what appears to be a cozy and stylish local venue.

Madison donned a pink dress while Mock, the bride-to-be, stood in the middle of the group in a floral dress. The others were dressed in casual summer fits.

Hugh Freeze calls his daughters "rock stars"

Hugh Freeze is a family man. He is father to three daughters, namely Ragan, Jordan, and Madison. Previously, he referred to them as "rock stars" during a speech at Auburn’s Fall-Star Supper in 2024.

His wife Jill appreciated his contribution to their lives.

“We have three very strong, independent daughters, and I think that is because of our teamwork,” said Jill. “I do the day-to-day, but he comes in with the heavy lifting.”

Hugh and Jill instilled in their daughters the importance of giving back through initiatives like Auburn For Others and CarePortal.

In one memorable instance, Hugh set up an annual allowance for them on Mother’s Day and concluded each cycle by asking:

“How much did you spend on others?”

Freeze became a grandfather for the first time after his eldest daughter Ragan gave birth to a daughter named Hudson Blair Reynolds. His second daughter, Jordan, also became a mother, welcoming a baby girl named Danni Jane McManus.

Madison is the couple's youngest daughter and has taken after her father in terms of personality. During a SEC game in September last year, the Tigers' coach took a jibe at college football analyst Paul Finebaum while describing his daughter.

"My youngest daughter, Madison, she's like me. She's got the fire. She said ,'We love Paul but tell him to go kick rocks.'" Freeze joked.

All of Hugh Freeze's daughters attend Auburn's games whenever they can.

