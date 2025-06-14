  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison drops warm photodump from bachelorette party of her high school friend

Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison drops warm photodump from bachelorette party of her high school friend

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jun 14, 2025 04:58 GMT
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison drops warm photodump from bachelorette party of her high school friend - Source: Imagn

While Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze is preparing his players for the 2025 season, her daughter Madison celebrated a major milestone in the life of one of her best friends.

On Friday, Madison Freeze shared a heartwarming glimpse into a special evening, celebrating the upcoming wedding of Rachel Mock. Her Instagram post was captioned:

“The night before @rachelmockk gets married!!!! So thankful for my high school besties 🥹💍🤍”
also-read-trending Trending

In the photo, Madison and her three friends — Rachel Mock, Courtney Horne and Simene Morgan — are seen smiling and embracing at what appears to be a cozy and stylish local venue.

Madison donned a pink dress while Mock, the bride-to-be, stood in the middle of the group in a floral dress. The others were dressed in casual summer fits.

Hugh Freeze calls his daughters "rock stars"

Hugh Freeze is a family man. He is father to three daughters, namely Ragan, Jordan, and Madison. Previously, he referred to them as "rock stars" during a speech at Auburn’s Fall-Star Supper in 2024.

His wife Jill appreciated his contribution to their lives.

“We have three very strong, independent daughters, and I think that is because of our teamwork,” said Jill. “I do the day-to-day, but he comes in with the heavy lifting.”

Hugh and Jill instilled in their daughters the importance of giving back through initiatives like Auburn For Others and CarePortal.

In one memorable instance, Hugh set up an annual allowance for them on Mother’s Day and concluded each cycle by asking:

“How much did you spend on others?”

Freeze became a grandfather for the first time after his eldest daughter Ragan gave birth to a daughter named Hudson Blair Reynolds. His second daughter, Jordan, also became a mother, welcoming a baby girl named Danni Jane McManus.

Madison is the couple's youngest daughter and has taken after her father in terms of personality. During a SEC game in September last year, the Tigers' coach took a jibe at college football analyst Paul Finebaum while describing his daughter.

"My youngest daughter, Madison, she's like me. She's got the fire. She said ,'We love Paul but tell him to go kick rocks.'" Freeze joked.

All of Hugh Freeze's daughters attend Auburn's games whenever they can.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications