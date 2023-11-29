Head coach Hugh Freeze has had a year to remember at the Auburn Tigers. Even though he lost the Iron Bowl to the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide in a tight 27-24 game, the 2023 college football season can be termed a success for Auburn.

It is exactly one year to the day that High Freeze was appointed as the head coach for the Auburn football program. The Auburn fans celebrated his return to the SEC from the Liberty Flames.

Freeze had a 12-year experience in college football and his arrival at Jordan Hare signaled a wave of positivity among fans. Auburn had an awful 2022-23 season, finishing with a 5-7 record. Compared to that, this year's 7-5 record has meant that the fans are content with the progress of Auburn Tigers under his reign.

Freeze's daughter, Ragan Freeze, highlighted one year of Hugh Freeze as head coach of the Auburn Tigers through social media. She took to Instagram and reshared a post on her story from the official account of the Auburn Tigers.

The post was a series of 10 pictures of his dad - Hugh Freeze on the field - leading Auburn from the front. The post is captioned with these words:

"One year in The Loveliest Village on The Plains for @coachhughfreeze!

The best is yet to come #WarEagle🦅"

Having reshared the post on the story, Ragan captioned it:

"What a fun year!"

Screenshot via Instagram/@raganfreeze_reynolds

Freeze coached the Liberty Flames from 2019-22 and had a 34-15 record prior to joining the Auburn Tigers. He also had stints at Lambuth University, Arkansas State and Ole Miss Rebels. His all-time coaching record stands at 103-47 currently.

Iron Bowl loss was tough on Hugh Freeze

The Iron Bowl loss was undeniably tough for Auburn coach Hugh Freeze. In the final minutes of the game, quarterback Jalen Milroe orchestrated a 31-yard touchdown that sealed a 27-24 victory for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Reflecting on the game, Freeze couldn’t be more proud of his team despite the disappointing outcome.

“It's a lot of hurt in that locker room and it stinks. Our kids gave themselves a chance to win the Iron Bowl tonight and that's gonna stick with us for a while.”

He highlighted a turnover and a crucial fourth-down play as decisive factors, admitting the sting of the loss. When questioned about the defensive approach on the game-deciding touchdown, Freeze was of the view that execution could have been better.

However, he remains optimistic about the future. Freeze has been around the block for 12 years now and knows that everything is a part of the learning curve.