Hugh Freeze’s daughter Ragan shows off "toilet paper" draped Christmas tree as part of early celebrations [WATCH]

It's barely Thanksgiving, but Hugh Freeze’s daughter, Ragan, is already in a Christmas mood. She showed off on social media the Christmas vibe she brought into the Auburn football facility. She also sent a message to the fans, explaining her sentiments behind the decorations, which even included some toilet paper.

The Auburn Tigers did not have a great season, struggling to string up wins. The victories came few and far between, just making them Bowl eligible before entering the final SEC regular season week. But that did not stop Ragan from ushering in the Christmas spirit early at the Tigers facility.

“Yes I am a Christmas before Thanksgiving girly. Yes I had to make the football facility an Auburn whoville,” Ragan Freeze wrote with the video of the decorations.

“And even added the toilet paper,” she wrote in another story.

Ragan Freeze Reynolds is a part of the Hugh Freeze crew at the Auburn Tigers program. She works as an "Executive Assistant for Football" in her father's staff. The program has seen a lot of ups and downs this season. They end their regular season with the return of the Iron Bowl to Jordan-Hare Stadium, hoping to spoil another Alabama Crimson Tide party.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn take on Nick Saban and Alabama

Hugh Freeze and Auburn are coming into the Iron Bowl on the back of a humiliating loss to New Mexico State. The Tigers lost at home to the Conference USA team, which, according to Auburn insider Richard Silva, “is both stunning and unacceptable.” The Tigers will now hope for redemption against Nick Saban's side.

The Tigers (6-5) are just eligible for a postseason Bowl game, ahead of the final game week. They could spoil Alabama's playoff chances with a win, just like they did in 2021. The game would be the 76th Iron Bowl, and Saban's boys are ahead with 45 wins in its history.