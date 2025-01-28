“Hunter to the Browns”: CFB fans react as Titans reportedly emerge as favorites to draft Travis Hunter as No. 1 pick

Travis Hunter has been the talk of the town in the past few weeks since announcing that he will enter the 2025 NFL draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has reportedly emerged as the No. 1 pick, which means he would go to the Tennessee Titans.

However, fans on social media had their say on Hunter and where he could potentially land in the big league.

"Cam ward will go to the titans, Sanders giants, Hunter to the browns," one tweeted.

"Seems like they would want a quarterback first," another wrote.

"This would be biggest swing and a miss… Terrible," a third commented.

A few others also suggested that the Titans would waste their top pick if they selected Hunter.

"Not gonna be a star WR with Levis at QB," one tweeted.

"Don’t waste his career," wrote a fan.

"If this happens they better hope Will Levis locks In," a user commented.

Hunter enjoyed a fabulous 2024 season at Colorado, leading to him winning the Heisman Trophy. As a wideout, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, and as a defensive back, he recorded 36 tackles and four interceptions.

Travis Hunter claims he can play many other sports apart from football

NCAA Football: Travis Hunter with his Heisman Trophy - Source: Imagn

While Travis Hunter plans to play as a wideout and a cornerback in the NFL, the superstar athlete also said he loves playing many different sports. In episode 21 of his YouTube podcast, Hunter listed the many other activities that he tends to thrive in.

“If y’all don’t know, I can play a lot of sports,” Hunter said (via theScore). “But you would never know because I only play football. But I could play basketball too. I can run track. I could do long jump, high jump. I could do the mile, the 400m. I could play baseball if I felt like it."

Hunter said that he plans to become the next multi-sport star, like his Colorado coach, Deion Sanders.

“I ain’t gonna lie. Baseball making that money, so I might make the transition soon. Be like a Coach Prime, Deion Sanders — get my millions over there while I get my millions in the NFL. I could go out there and be a good outfielder. Steal bases — I can steal bases for you. I might not be able to hit for nothing, but I can learn that.”

While Travis Hunter appears to be a man of many talents, it will be interesting to see which team he ends up at in the NFL.

