Hurricanes insider subtly accuses Kirby Smart & Co. of intentionally leaking Jackson Cantwell’s Miami NIL report

A Miami Hurricanes insider has accused Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs of intentionally leaking Jackson Cantwell's NIL money.

Hurricanes insider, CanesInSight on X, claimed that the reports of Cantwell leaning towards Miami due to money are not true. Instead, he believes Georgia and Kirby Smart leaked that to try and help the Bulldogs' recruitment.

The insider points to the Bulldogs' lack of development at the offensive line as a reason why Cantwell is leaning towards Miami.

"On3 put out an article that Miami was the leading NIL bidder for Jackson Cantwell. Make no mistake, this is an intentional leak designed to make it look like if Cantwell choose Miami, he's just chasing the bag," he said. "This is all strategy, the truth is, Georgia is a great program, they have a lot of momentum with Cantwell, they have done good things, offensive line development is not the best...

"So if Jackson Cantwell chooses Miami, that's the reason, it has nothing to do with finances," he added.

Cantwell is a five-star recruit in the class of 2026 and is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports.

Cantwell is playing at Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri.

What is Miami offering Jackson Cantwell?

According to college football insider Pete Nakos of On3, Miami is offering Jackson Cantwell an NIL package worth around $2 million.

“Miami is really making a concerted effort,” a source told On3 on Wednesday. “They’re pushing hard.”

Cantwell is the top high school recruit and can be a Day 1 starter on the offensive line and be a key part of any program. With that, Hurricanes legend Bryant McKinnie, who played with the Hurricanes from 1999-2001 and is considered one of the best players ever, is joining the recruit for Cantwell.

"Hey @jcantwell2499 Choosing the University of Miami was the best decision I’ve ever made—it fulfilled a lifelong dream. I came to The U with big goals, and I left having achieved even more. #GoCanes," McKinnie wrote.

After the post, Cantwell responded to it and thanked McKinnie for the mess

"Thank you for the insight! Appreciate it," Cantwell added.

Cantwell will be highly recruited for the coming months until he makes a decision on where he will go to college.

