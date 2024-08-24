Hykeem Williams injury: Is Florida State WR playing against Georgia Tech today?

As the 2024 college football season kicks off with the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets facing off in Dublin, Ireland, there is one injury scare for Mike Norvell's team.

ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported that sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams is going to miss the season-opening game after he suffered a minor injury but should return to the Seminoles soon.

Hykeem Williams is expected to compete for one of the starting wide receiver spots throughout the season for Florida State but he barely made an impact as a true freshman last season.

He finished with five receptions for 80 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown. This injury will change the gameplan for Florida State a little bit but they still have some talent out wide for this offense to click as Hykeem Williams heals from the minor injury.

Who will step up for FSU after Hykeem Williams is injured for today's game?

Losing Hykeem Williams for this game is a bit of a tough break, as last season he suffered a lower-body injury that forced him to miss multiple games after looking to find a rhythm.

He was able to return for the Orange Bowl and played a season-best 31 snaps in the game and was expected to take a massive leap with the five-star prospect having a great preseason by all accounts.

The five-star prospect of the 2023 class was the highest-rated recruit that Mike Norvell has been able to land with Florida State but with Hykeem Williams dealing with an undisclosed minor injury, expect transfer Malik Benson to step up in this game.

Malik Benson has a lot of pressure on him this season as he transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide and was not too involved in the offense.

Now, with the injury to Hykeem Williams, Benson is going to be asked to step up a bit more with an increased workload against the Yellow Jackets.

It will be interesting to see the connection that he has with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but with no Williams on the field, that is a massive blow for the Seminoles to begin the season.

