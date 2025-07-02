"Hype will last longer than the shoes": Auburn fans displeased with latest update following official Nike announcement

Auburn University and its athletic department entered into a new era on Tuesday, July 1, as it kicked off its long-term partnership with Nike. The 10-year apparel supply deal was announced in April 2024 as the school ended its nearly two-decade ties with Under Armour.

“We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world,” Director of Athletics John Cohen said in a statement in April 2024. “We are appreciative of their strong support throughout this process.”

Although the partnership has officially taken off, all new Nike products will be available for purchase both online and in stores starting July 25. The university introduced the new Nike sponsorship on Tuesday with a host of promotions shared across its social media platforms.

However, a section of the Tigers fanbase is not happy with the transition to Nike. They voiced their discontent on social media to the announcement on Tuesday.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Fan comments on Instagram

Fan comments on Instagram/ @auburntigers

Fan comments on Instagram/ @auburntigers

Auburn coaches comment on the transition to Nike

A host of coaches across Auburn athletic programs offered their thoughts on the school's transition to Nike from Under Armour in a statement on Tuesday. It started with the school’s football coach, Hugh Freeze, who was elated at the partnership.

“We are thrilled to kick off the Nike era of Auburn football,” Freeze said. “I’ve seen firsthand Nike’s commitment to excellence and innovation. Our student-athletes look forward to competing in Nike cleats and uniforms in front of the greatest fans in college football this season at Jordan-Hare Stadium.”

Men's basketball associate head coach, Steven Pearl, and women's basketball coach Larry Vickers also shared their perspectives on the transition to Nike.

“Nike basketball is the most recognizable brand in the world,” Pearl said. “All of our student-athletes and recruits recognize that and want to be a part of that.”

“Nike does an excellent job helping to grow the women’s game,” Vickers said. “They are invested in women’s basketball and in women's basketball players. It’s exciting to be a part of that process.”

Baseball coach Butch Thompson emphasized that the shift to Nike will enhance recruiting efforts across all sports programs. Without a doubt, aligning with Nike is bound to elevate the school brand in the next couple of years beyond the level that Under Armour ever did.

