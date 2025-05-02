"I actually end up tearing my thumb": When Cade Klubnik recalled feeling gratitude for lost high school QB battle

Cade Klubnik reflected on competing for the starting quarterback role before his sophomore year at Westlake High School in an interview from Aug. 9, 2022. He spoke with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer and said that the 2019 high school season taught him the importance of practice.

The former high school prospect noted that he tore his thumb while competing for the position, which prevented him from starting as a sophomore.

"I actually end up tearing my thumb, and I actually didn't win the starting job. Senior ended up finishing out the year. I came back, I think week three or four of the playoffs, and then he ended up just finishing out, but I ended up having pretty good film just off of getting off my sophomore year," Klubnik said (4:08 onwards).

He started two seasons at Westlake High School and led them to the Texas State Championships. In his senior year, he completed 189 passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Clemson Tigers recruited him in the 2022 freshman class. In the 2022 season, he was a backup playing behind DJ Uiagalelei. Klubnik completed 61 passes for 697 yards and two touchdowns.

The following year, the former Westlake High School standout earned the starting quarterback position for Clemson.He led the team to a 9-4 record with 290 completed passes for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Cade Klubnik's junior year with the Clemson Tigers

Last season, Klubnik showed growth in his development as a quarterback. He was 10th in the league in passing yards, completing 308 passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. In comparison, the Clemson starter was 41st in the league as a sophomore.

Another key development was limiting interceptions. The quarterback had six interceptions last year compared to nine in 2023.

On Dec. 21, 2024, he finished the season with a 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Klubnik hopes to compete for a national championship in the 2025 season and become a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

