“I actually did something big”: Deion Sanders Jr. looks back at his legacy at Colorado

Deion Sanders Jr. has been a key part of the Colorado Buffaloes program, despite never playing a single game for the team. Sanders Jr. is part of the media team for his father's program and has led to the Buffaloes having a strong presence on social media.

Deion Jr. recently reflected on what he has been doing with the program in an interview with Instagram channel "Chat Us Up" where he said:

"We just do what we do every day. When you look at it from the outside, it's like, dang, i actually did something big."

Sanders Jr. arrived in Boulder with the rest of his family in 2023. He is the son of Deion Sanders and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. In contrast, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are the sons of Pilar Sanders, the second wife of Deion Sanders.

A former football player for the SMU Mustangs, Deion Jr. has now been able to establish himself as a media personality. His content surrounding the Sanders family in the Buffaloes program has been revolutionary in terms of media content.

Through his YouTube videos, Deion Jr. has been able to give the fans an inside look into one of the most talked about programs in all of College Football, as well as very close access to the coach and the star players.

This has been something that many fans have enjoyed viewing.

However, it has also been given its fair share of criticism. Testimonies from former Buffaloes players and the teams' criticizers have described the way Deion Sanders runs the team as a "reality show" where you have to get used to the cameras.

Deion Sanders Jr. defends Shilo Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr. has recently been defending his brother Shilo Sanders from perceived criticism. This drama started when many reports said that Shilo's draft stock was "tumbling" after struggling in the practices during the Shrine Bowl game last weekend.

Shilo did not like this, and made a statement where he compared himself to President Donald Trump.

"If you just hate me, or you want to hate me… paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So, I’m not going to be safe from it. But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you.”

After the media covered these quotes, Deion Jr responded on social media by saying

"Yall are sick in the head."

This is another example of Deion Sanders Jr. stepping in to help defend and support his family when things get tough.

