  "I ain't no b***h, I'm going to come after you": Fran Brown issues stern warning to coaches tampering in transfer portal before Syracuse vs Clemson

"I ain't no b***h, I'm going to come after you": Fran Brown issues stern warning to coaches tampering in transfer portal before Syracuse vs Clemson

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:54 GMT
NCAA Football: Aflac Kickoff-Syracuse at Tennessee - Source: Imagn
Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown (Source: Imagn)

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown is no pushover, especially when it comes to stealing players from his team. Last season, almost 21 players left the program and entered the portal. It was a big hit for Brown personally and had to go on a hunt to fill the voids with more recruits coming in via high school recruiting and other schools.

The veteran coach was recently speaking to Darien Rencher of the I AM Athlete podcast, where he mentioned that anyone who tries to tamper with Syracuse players has to face him and he won't let it pass easily.

“I don’t even care bruh,” Brown said to Rencher on Thursday while revealing his reaction to potential tampering.
“Dude’s be trying to push up on my wife. She’s bad. It’s just the game it’s what they do.
"I don’t care, but don’t let me find out and then I’ll see you. Cause I ain’t no b****. Like I’m gonna come at you like ‘what’s up?’ I’m gonna see you. There’s a couple of dudes I called and they tried to say ‘lose my line’. Like man, shut up,” he added.
Brown and the whole of college football will have some relief as the dual transfer portal window will potentially narrow down to one in a single year of recruiting cycle. As per the latest reports, the NCAA Division I Administration Committee is closely reviewing the Football Oversight Committee’s voting for a single window and abolishment of the spring transfer portal.

Fran Brown shares excitement on facing Dabo Swinney and team

This weekend, the Oranges will have a blockbuster ACC matchup against Clemson on the road. After two back-to-back wins, Brown will look to capitalize on the momentum and take down Swinney and Co.

While speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, he revealed that he was thrilled to be facing such a strong team and that his team was fully prepared for all the adversities.

"It's a good opportunity to go and compete against a good program," Brown said to the reporters. "A really good, established program, and a very fine head coach. I'm excited about this opportunity that we get to go out to a great venue, an amazing stadium to get to in Death Valley and have some fun and compete at football,” he added.

Meanwhile, Clemson will be looking for a major breakthrough as Cade Klubnik and team have been struggling the last two weeks and a desperate win is essential to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
