"I ain't no f**king backup" - Diego Pavia exposes Deion Sanders' bias, years after refusing to play for Coach Prime at Jackson State

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia shared a surprising story about his recruitment by Deion Sanders during his time as coach of Jackson State in 2022. On Monday, Pavia said Sanders was transparent during the recruiting process, letting him know that his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be the program’s QB1 regardless of competition.

"I was thinking about going to Jackson State, but Deion was so real," Pavia said, via the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. "He was like, 'Hey, like you're not playing, this ain't a 50/50, my son's playing regardless.'"

Host Taylor Lewan asked what Coach Prime said if Pavia turned out to be better than Shedeur.

"Even if you were better, like, ‘My son's playing, regardless,’" Pavia said. "He's like, 'We're looking for a backup. If you want to come here and be a backup,' and I'm thinking in my head like 'I ain't no f**king backup.'

"You know what I mean, so I was like I'm not going to Saint Francis because I can't go to league from there, so I was thinking New Mexico State's my only option.”

At New Mexico State, after a stint in junior college, Pavia threw for 4,423 yards and 39 touchdowns across two campaigns. He also rushed for 1,436 yards and 13 scores.

Pavia transferred to Vanderbilt ahead of last season, helping the team to its first winning campaign since 2013. He passed for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Pavia is expected to return as the Commodores' starter this fall.

Diego Pavia confident in Vanderbilt’s ability ahead of the 2025 season

Ahead of the 2025 season, Vanderbilt’s schedule looks tough. The Commodores will face Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee on the road. However, Diego Pavia is confident in his team’s ability to finish with a winning season again, after going 7-6 (3-5 Southeastern Conference) in 2024.

"For sure, I have no doubt we've got the guys to do it," Pavia said on Monday, via the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. "We've got the firepower, we have the depth. We've got the defense, the offense. We'd be selling ourselves short if I was to sit here and tell you we can't win the national championship."

Vanderbilt will open the season on Aug. 30 against Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. ET.

