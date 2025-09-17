"I ain't going to the beach": Dabo Swinney shuts down firing rumors with blunt remarks about his insane Clemson record

Clemson hasn’t advanced past the opening round of the playoffs since 2019 under Dabo Swinney. After finishing 10-4 in 2024, the Tigers entered the 2025 season ranked No. 4, marking their best preseason position since 2022.With quarterback Cade Klubnik back after a phenomenal season and surrounded by a talented roster, Clemson opened the year with playoff expectations. But those hopes took a hit after a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 3, dropping the Tigers to 1-2 and knocking them out of the Top 25.Despite the rough start, Swinney fired back at his critics on Tuesday amid firing rumors.“I thrive in the battle, honestly. I have my whole life,” Swinney said (via On3). “Perspective is important. If they want me gone, they can send me on my way.&quot;If they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way. I won’t stop. I’m 55. I’ll go somewhere else and win. I ain’t going to the beach.&quot;Now in his 17th season at Clemson, Swinney has endured just one losing record, which was 6-7 in 2010. He has guided the Tigers to two national titles and eight ACC championships in the past decade.Meanwhile, this marks Clemson’s first 1-2 start since 2014, when the Tigers rebounded to finish 10-3. They also began 2-2 in 2021 before closing with the same record.However, Swinney remains confident in his program’s foundation:&quot;This is a program that’s built to last,&quot; Swinney said.&quot;We'll be alright. We'll bounce back. And I would just say, if you don't believe in us because we've lost two games, you didn't believe in us, anyway. So it don't matter. Hate to disappoint all the haters out there, but I have a long way to go, boys.”Dabo Swinney delivers strong words to frustrated Clemson fansAt Clemson, Dabo Swinney owns an impressive career record of 181-49, with a 162-34 stretch since 2011. He credits legendary coach Eddie Robinson, whom he learned from during his time at Alabama, with teaching him to avoid paying attention to outside noise when the going gets tough.Frustrations are growing among Clemson fans as the program struggles to recapture the dominance of its 2015-2020 era, when the Tigers earned a spot in the playoff every season. Swinney has a solid response to their concerns.“This ain’t the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my life, I get it,” Swinney said (via The Athletic). “And it’s warranted because people care. And I love being at a program where people care and it matters. That doesn’t bother me. I get all that.&quot;I spent 13 years at Alabama. So I had thick skin when I showed up here to Clemson. I understand expectations and disappointment. But man, nobody wants to win more than we do. I love that.”Clemson will look to bounce back on Saturday as it plays against Syracuse.