"I almost feel bad": Former Michigan standout expresses concern for Ryan Day after viral fan encounter

Former Michigan standout Taylor Lewan called out a Wolverines fan after a viral video showed the supporter taunting Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Days after the Buckeyes’ national championship win, a Michigan fan ran into Day on the street, stopped for a selfie, and then pranked him by yelling:

"Go Blue, baby! 4-0! 4-0, let’s go Blue, baby! Woo! Attaboy, Ryan Day! Extend him!"

Lewan, a former Michigan offensive tackle, reacted to the clip on X, writing:

“It’s getting to the point where I almost feel bad for Ryan Day. The guy just won a national championship, yet based on the look on his face, he’s still completely gutted by the result of The Game.

“He may never recover,” he added.

Despite Day’s impressive 66-10 record over six seasons, Ohio State’s fanbase has shown a darker side. Following the Buckeyes’ 13-10 loss to Michigan on Nov. 30, Day’s wife, Nina, revealed that he received death threats.

According to MLFootball, some messages even referenced his father’s suicide, urging him to "follow in his father’s footsteps." Their home address was also leaked online.

Ryan Day on finding joy beyond results

The Ohio State head coach believes true fulfillment in coaching goes beyond wins and losses.

“If you define your happiness by the results, then you can find yourself focusing on those things,” Day said [H/t on3]. “I don’t. I’m just as proud of this team no matter what happened.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

For Day, the real reward comes from seeing his players make history and share those moments with their families.

“Now the best thing is, again, you get to hear about these guys for the history of college football, and these guys get to go back to the Woody and put their arm around their wife and their kids and say, ‘Look what dad did,’” he added.

“To me, that’s all that matters because that’s why you get into coaching. It isn’t to hoist trophies or make big contracts or anything like that. The reason you get into coaching is to help young men reach their dreams and goals, period. At least that’s what I and our staff are in this thing for.”

While Day insists he doesn’t tie his happiness to results, there’s no denying the joy of Ohio State’s remarkable season. The Buckeyes finished 2024-25 with a 14-2 record, winning four College Football Playoff games en route to a national championship.

