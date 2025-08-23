  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I always wanted to come back home": UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava rejects money-driven narrative over Tennessee exit

"I always wanted to come back home": UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava rejects money-driven narrative over Tennessee exit

By Maliha
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn

Nico Iamaleava is set to begin his first season at UCLA following a dramatic departure from Tennessee after the 2024 season. The former five-star quarterback will kick off the 2025 season at home against Utah on Aug. 30.

Ad

Iamaleava was among the first high school recruits to secure an NIL deal before even enrolling in college. Prior to his transfer to UCLA, reports suggested his camp requested an increase to nearly $4 million per year.

The failure to reach an agreement led Iamaleava to enter the transfer portal before eventually choosing UCLA. However, he has dismissed those claims and is aiming to move past the perception that his decisions are money-driven by embracing a fresh start in California.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My [decision] to leave Tennessee was around the time, you know, that I think the reports came out," Iamaleava said (via Fox Sports). "Just false reports that made me not feel comfortable with the position I was in.
"But in the back of my head, I always wanted to come back home and be closer to my mom, be closer to my dad and just have my family, their support, at our games. In our Samoan culture, we’re always together, and that was the main thing for me, the driving factor for me to come back home."
Ad
Ad

Joining Nico at UCLA is his brother, quarterback Madden Iamaleava. Madden initially committed to the Bruins but reversed his decision on signing day to join Arkansas before ultimately transferring to UCLA to reunite with his brother.

Ex-Florida star Chris Doering is skeptical of Nico Iamaleava’s quarterback potential

In 2024, Nico Iamaleava made history as the first freshman quarterback at Tennessee to guide the Volunteers to 10 wins in a single season. He completed 213 of 334 passes for 2,616 yards and threw nine touchdowns against five interceptions.

Ad

However, former Florida wide receiver and current analyst Chris Doering expressed skepticism about Iamaleava’s abilities, while commenting on his transfer to UCLA.

"I don't think Nico is a very good quarterback," Doering said (via AtoZ Sports). "I think that's a neutral move for them (at Tennessee). Losing (running back) Dylan Sampson is a much bigger deal for them."

However, Iamaleava is viewed as a player with significant upside at UCLA, as many believe he possesses pro-level talent rarely seen at the program since Josh Rosen.

Iamaleava has also been named to the watch lists for several prestigious awards for 2025, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications