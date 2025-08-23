"I always wanted to come back home": UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava rejects money-driven narrative over Tennessee exit

Nico Iamaleava is set to begin his first season at UCLA following a dramatic departure from Tennessee after the 2024 season. The former five-star quarterback will kick off the 2025 season at home against Utah on Aug. 30.Iamaleava was among the first high school recruits to secure an NIL deal before even enrolling in college. Prior to his transfer to UCLA, reports suggested his camp requested an increase to nearly $4 million per year.The failure to reach an agreement led Iamaleava to enter the transfer portal before eventually choosing UCLA. However, he has dismissed those claims and is aiming to move past the perception that his decisions are money-driven by embracing a fresh start in California.&quot;My [decision] to leave Tennessee was around the time, you know, that I think the reports came out,&quot; Iamaleava said (via Fox Sports). &quot;Just false reports that made me not feel comfortable with the position I was in.&quot;But in the back of my head, I always wanted to come back home and be closer to my mom, be closer to my dad and just have my family, their support, at our games. In our Samoan culture, we’re always together, and that was the main thing for me, the driving factor for me to come back home.&quot;Joining Nico at UCLA is his brother, quarterback Madden Iamaleava. Madden initially committed to the Bruins but reversed his decision on signing day to join Arkansas before ultimately transferring to UCLA to reunite with his brother.Ex-Florida star Chris Doering is skeptical of Nico Iamaleava’s quarterback potentialIn 2024, Nico Iamaleava made history as the first freshman quarterback at Tennessee to guide the Volunteers to 10 wins in a single season. He completed 213 of 334 passes for 2,616 yards and threw nine touchdowns against five interceptions.However, former Florida wide receiver and current analyst Chris Doering expressed skepticism about Iamaleava’s abilities, while commenting on his transfer to UCLA.&quot;I don't think Nico is a very good quarterback,&quot; Doering said (via AtoZ Sports). &quot;I think that's a neutral move for them (at Tennessee). Losing (running back) Dylan Sampson is a much bigger deal for them.&quot;However, Iamaleava is viewed as a player with significant upside at UCLA, as many believe he possesses pro-level talent rarely seen at the program since Josh Rosen.Iamaleava has also been named to the watch lists for several prestigious awards for 2025, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.