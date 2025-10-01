"I beat them once. Diego’s got a chance to beat them twice": Vandy QB's new mentor Johnny Manziel reignites Alabama rivalry ahead of SEC blockbuster

Johnny Manziel is invested in Saturday's showdown between Alabama and Vanderbilt. The former superstar quarterback is seeing himself in the Commodores' quarterback Diego Pavia.

The former Texas A&M quarterback once led the Aggies to a victory over Alabama, just as Pavia did with the Commodores last season. Manziel is rooting for the 24-year-old to repeat the incredible feat come Saturday. He said in an interview with On3:

“I’m like, ‘Learn from my mistakes, brother. Learn from Johnny. Don’t be Johnny off the field.’ ...I beat them once. Diego’s got a chance to beat them twice. That’s the kind of sh*t they build statues for.”

Manziel also revealed his plan to attend the game in a Vanderbilt jersey on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco”Johnson. He also claimed on the podcast that the Tide has lost the fear factor it once had. He said:

“In the past, you walk in, face an Alabama team, you've probably got a little fear. This is 'Bama, the team that's been a dynasty. You've got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is is completely gone. And nobody's scared of them boys. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody.”

The Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is well aware of what his side will be up against on Saturday, and knows how Manziel feels about Pavia. However, he maintains that he respects the Commodores’ quarterback, saying:

“He's a dog. Plays with a chip on his shoulder as well. Watching him and their highlights of the season, man, seeing last year, know he gets a ton of respect from Johnny Manziel.”

Johnny Manziel’s memorable performance against Alabama

Johnny Manziel led the Aggies to a 29-24 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide back in 2012. The former quarterback delivered one of the most memorable and iconic performances in college football, passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

He also added 92 rushing yards in the memorable upset victory for Texas A&M. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy that season, with the game being one of the deciding moments for his achievement of the milestone.

Perhaps Pavia could also be on his way to a Heisman Trophy achievement. The quarterback has averaged 250 passing yards and three touchdowns per game this season. He has also averaged almost 60 rushing yards while leading the Commodores to a 5-0 record.

